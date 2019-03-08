Welwyn Pegasus Royals advance in the U16 Herts Challenge Cup

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals won 4-1 at Ware in the Herts Challenge Cup. Archant

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals got their season back on track with a 4-1 win away to Ware Youth in the Herts Challenge Cup.

The match reached half-time without a goal, Ware's defence keeping the Royals at bay.

But Welwyn cranked up the pressure in the second half and that was when the goals started to flow.

Ben Cracknell opened the scoring, firing in from the middle of the box after a cross from Harry Sugg, and they doubled their lead when a looping ball into the Ware area cannoned off an unfortunate Blues defender and went into his own net.

Good work down the right by the impressive Lounis Guemache allowed Conor Garrett to make it 3-0, his low drive nestling into the bottom left corner.

Garrett then turned provider with a square ball for Alex Manhood to finish.

Ware did get a late consolation goal but Welwyn will now be at home to either Abbots Youth or Tring Tornadoes in the next round.