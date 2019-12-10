Welwyn Pegasus Royals advance in Herts Challenge Cup with Tring win
PUBLISHED: 11:05 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:05 10 December 2019
Archant
Welwyn Pegasus Royals marched into the fourth round of the Herts U16 Challenge Cup after a 3-1 win over Tring Tornadoes Panthers.
Goals from Tyler Brunt, Conor Garrett and Harry Sugg were enough to set up a clash at Royston Town Crows in January.
Welwyn enjoyed a much bigger share of the possession in the first half and with a high pressing game they were able to put Tring under a lot of pressure.
Eventually that had an effect with Brunt pouncing on a defensive error to open the scoring before Garrett doubled the lead with a first-time shot to the keeper's right from inside the area.
The Tornadoes started the second half better though and were able to pull a goal back but any hopes they had of a comeback were finished by a gem of a goal from Sugg.
Lounis Guemache and Alex Manhood both had chances to finish the game off but Welwyn were more than content with the three and the win.