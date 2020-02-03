Advanced search

Welwyn Pegasus Royals edge Potters Bar Crusaders in league cup after shoot-out drama

PUBLISHED: 14:07 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 03 February 2020

Welwyn Pegasus Royals took on Potters Bar Crusaders in the ORC U16 League Cup.

Welwyn Pegasus Royals took on Potters Bar Crusaders in the ORC U16 League Cup.

Archant

Welwyn Pegasus Royals love a cup run this season although the latest victory was as narrow as they come.

Welwyn Pegasus Royals took on Potters Bar Crusaders in the ORC U16 League Cup.Welwyn Pegasus Royals took on Potters Bar Crusaders in the ORC U16 League Cup.

A 0-0 draw with Potters Bar Crusaders after extra-time took the ORC U16 League Cup tie to the drama of a penalty shoot-out.

And Welwyn were able to hold their nerve with successful conversions from Lounis Guemache, Joe Ashton, Finlay Kelly and Ben Cracknell plus a fine save from Vinnie Castiglione secured their passage to the quarter-finals.

Welwyn Pegasus Royals took on Potters Bar Crusaders in the ORC U16 League Cup.Welwyn Pegasus Royals took on Potters Bar Crusaders in the ORC U16 League Cup.

It adds to their progress in both the Hertfordshire Challenge Cup, where they are also into the quarter-final, and the MHRML League Cup where they are one round further on and in the last four.

Normal time in this game saw both sides play some excellent football but without being able to convert.

Harry Sugg had a goal ruled out for offside in the first-half while Tyler Brunt was closest to scoring in extra-time with a shot that rebounded off the crossbar.

Most Read

Man, 31, arrested after Potters Bar police chase

Police pursued a white BMX X5 down Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before arresting a man from Waltham Cross. Picture: Supplied

BSM Car Transport Ltd

Public Notice

Parents asked to ‘have words’ with children after Welwyn Garden City rooftop incidents

Welwyn Hatfield police have raised concerns about children on rooftops in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Herts police

A Day To Remember announce concert at Slam Dunk Festival site in Hatfield Park

A Day To Remember will play a concert in Hatfield Park on Saturday, May 23 - the day before Slam Dunk Festival South hits town. Picture: Slam Dunk

Fast and Furious 9 movie trailer features scenes filmed in Hatfield

The Renaissance water sculpture on the North Front of Hatfield House, where scenes from Fast and Furious 9 were filmed. Picture: Alan Davies

Most Read

Man, 31, arrested after Potters Bar police chase

Police pursued a white BMX X5 down Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before arresting a man from Waltham Cross. Picture: Supplied

BSM Car Transport Ltd

Public Notice

Parents asked to ‘have words’ with children after Welwyn Garden City rooftop incidents

Welwyn Hatfield police have raised concerns about children on rooftops in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture: Herts police

A Day To Remember announce concert at Slam Dunk Festival site in Hatfield Park

A Day To Remember will play a concert in Hatfield Park on Saturday, May 23 - the day before Slam Dunk Festival South hits town. Picture: Slam Dunk

Fast and Furious 9 movie trailer features scenes filmed in Hatfield

The Renaissance water sculpture on the North Front of Hatfield House, where scenes from Fast and Furious 9 were filmed. Picture: Alan Davies

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Welwyn Pegasus Royals edge Potters Bar Crusaders in league cup after shoot-out drama

Welwyn Pegasus Royals took on Potters Bar Crusaders in the ORC U16 League Cup.

First Six Nations win on French soil in eight years gets England off to flying start

Emily Scarratt scored nine points in Englands Six Nations win over France. Picture: MARK KERTON/PA

A Day To Remember announce concert at Slam Dunk Festival site in Hatfield Park

A Day To Remember will play a concert in Hatfield Park on Saturday, May 23 - the day before Slam Dunk Festival South hits town. Picture: Slam Dunk

Welwyn back in the winning groove as losing streak well and truly forgotten at Saints

Rob Sansom was in fine form for Welwyn as they won away at St Albans. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24