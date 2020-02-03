Welwyn Pegasus Royals edge Potters Bar Crusaders in league cup after shoot-out drama

Welwyn Pegasus Royals took on Potters Bar Crusaders in the ORC U16 League Cup. Archant

Welwyn Pegasus Royals love a cup run this season although the latest victory was as narrow as they come.

A 0-0 draw with Potters Bar Crusaders after extra-time took the ORC U16 League Cup tie to the drama of a penalty shoot-out.

And Welwyn were able to hold their nerve with successful conversions from Lounis Guemache, Joe Ashton, Finlay Kelly and Ben Cracknell plus a fine save from Vinnie Castiglione secured their passage to the quarter-finals.

It adds to their progress in both the Hertfordshire Challenge Cup, where they are also into the quarter-final, and the MHRML League Cup where they are one round further on and in the last four.

Normal time in this game saw both sides play some excellent football but without being able to convert.

Harry Sugg had a goal ruled out for offside in the first-half while Tyler Brunt was closest to scoring in extra-time with a shot that rebounded off the crossbar.