Eighth straight win as Welwyn Pegasus fly high over Enfield

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals finished 2019 with a 5-2 win over Sporting Club Enfield. Archant

Welwyn Pegasus Royals finished the year in style with a 5-2 win over Sporting Club Enfield in the MHRML U16 Premier Division.

It was their eighth successive victory and began when Jack Wiltshire opened the scoring, following up after his initial shot had been saved.

Enfield levelled midway through the first half but Pegasus got their noses back after some excellent attacking play from Lounis Guemache and Joe Ashton, Wiltshire getting on the end of it for his second.

Sporting started the second half on top and levelled once more but it would be the last time.

Royals' back four of Ben Cracknell, Finlay Wheeler, Tom Saunders and Louie Hosking started to get the upper hand and Conor Garrett and Tyler Brunt began to be too strong for Sporting's defence.

Garret hit a quick double and would have claimed a hat-trick if it wasn't for the Enfield keeper.

Brunt completed the scoring for Welwyn when he headed home a rebound.