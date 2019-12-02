Advanced search

Stunning win for Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals against unbeaten league leaders

PUBLISHED: 06:34 06 December 2019

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals scored a big win over Broxbourne Borough.

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals scored a big win over Broxbourne Borough.

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals continued their fine form with arguably their best win so far this season in the MHRML Premier Division.

They beat undefeated league leaders Broxbourne Borough Blues 5-1 with a superb display.

They started on fire and took the lead early, Tyler Brunt capitalising on a defensive error.

Broxbourne were soon on level terms when Ben Cracknell was penalised for hand ball and the penalty was sent beyond keeper Vinnie Castiglione.

But Pegasus quickly regained the advantage through a second for Brunt and a moment of magic from Lounis Guemache and they were 4-1 to the good by half-time when leading scorer Conor Garrett placed an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner.

Joe Ashton and Jack Wiltshire were both involved in the Royals' fifth with Garrett in the right place at the right time to finish of proceedings in style.

The Royals' next game is against Tring Tornadoes in the third round of the Hertfordshire Challenge Cup.

