Welwyn Pegasus U15 Royals respond with four-star performance

PUBLISHED: 15:58 02 April 2019

Welwyn Pegasus U15 Royals won 4-1 at Real Stortford in the MHRML Premier Division.

Welwyn Pegasus U15 Royals won 4-1 at Real Stortford in the MHRML Premier Division.

Archant

Welwyn Pegasus U15 Royals put a disappointing result at Risden Wood behind them with a convincing 4-1 away win against Real Stortford.

The three points keeps the Royals top of the MHRML Premier Division.

Welwyn bossed the early stages and got their noses in front with Conor Garrett to smash the ball across the Stortford keeper and in.

The hosts more than held their own with some fine football and justifiably equalised courtesy of a penalty.

But Royals’ skipper Finlay Wheeler scored from a Joe Ashton pass and it was 3-1 at half-time thanks to a solo effort from Jack Wiltshire.

He also got the fourth Welwyn goal and they could have had more had it not been for some great goalkeeping.

However, it was Welwyn’s Luke Laurence who produced the save of the game, pushing a point-blank header onto the bar.

