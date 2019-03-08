Advanced search

Welwyn Pegasus U15 Royals claim League Cup final preview win

PUBLISHED: 11:59 01 May 2019

Welwyn Pegasus U15 Royals won 3-0 against Risden Wood Hunters in the MHRML Premier Division.

Welwyn Pegasus Royals will take the psychological advantage into their League Cup final after beating opponents Risden Wood Hunters 3-0 in their penultimate MHRML U15 Premier Division fixture.

The win also secures Royals second place in the division.

They created the better chances in the first half but they were unable to find a way past the outstanding Risden Wood goalkeeper.

However, all that changed after the break, with top scorer Conor Garrett scoring with a powerful shot following a strong run.

He got the second too, pouncing after Jack Wiltshire's shot cannoned off the underside of the crossbar and came back to him.

And the Royals put the game beyond the reach of their opponents with a good third.

Again it came after a shot hit the bar, this one from Romey Meoded with the rebound falling nicely for Harry Sugg who chested it down and slammed it into the roof of the net.

