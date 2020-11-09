Welwyn Pegasus Royals back on the winning trail with five-goal success away to Hoddesdon Town

Welwyn Pegasus U18 Royals go close in their 5-3 win over Hoddesdon Town. Archant

Welwyn Pegasus Royals got their MHRML U18 Premier Division season back on track with a 5-3 win away to Hoddesdon Town in the final match before grassroots football was suspended.

After winning their opening two games, the Royals had lost four in a row, all by the odd goal.

However, they got off to a great start in a match that went back and forth

Harry Sugg opened the scoring with a low shot from the left going in off the far post. Hoddesdon soon levelled only for Welwyn’s Ola Afolabi to slide in and poke the ball in for 2-1.

The hosts hit back with a quick double but it wasn’t enough and just seemed to galvanise the Royals.

Pegasus dominated the second half going on to score three goals, Joe Ashton converted two penalties and the fifth was a thing of beauty, Lounis Guemache finishing off a great move by running into the box and calmly side footing past the oncoming keeper.

The Hoddesdon keeper was in fine form and made several fine saves to deny Josh Staddon, Alex Manhood, Guemache and Alex Khan as Pegasus closed out the victory well on top.

Welwyn Pegasus Royals: Vinnie Castiglione, Louis Hosking, Toby Golding, Josh Staddon, Harry Sugg, Finlay Kelly, Alex Manhood, Joe Ashton, Finlay Wheeler, Jack Wiltshire, Alex Khan, Ola Afolabi, Ben Cracknell, Lounis Guemache, Daniel Ireland, Tom Saunders.