Ten-men Welwyn Pegasus Royals battle to three points on opening day of the season

Welwyn Pegasus Royals in action against Bishop's Stortford. Archant

Ten men Welwyn Pegasus Royals overcame a tough Bishop’s Stortford side to record an opening day win in the MHRML U18 Premier Division.

They twice had to come from behind but needed all their resilience as they played the final 15 minutes without Tom Saunders who was shown a straight red card.

However, despite the disadvntage they managed to score the final goal of the game, Ola Afolabi scoring the goal of the game with a strike from distance.

Pegasus had the better of the opening stages but had to re-think things after three players came off with injuries.

Stortford took the lead from the penalty spot midway through the first half but that just seemed to spur Welwyn on.

They quickly equalised when Ben Cracknell fired home with his first touch after coming off the bench but Stortford pounced on a defensive error to go into the half-time break with a 2-1 advantage.

Welwyn equalised again after winning a penalty of their own, Harry Sugg the man fouled and Josh Staddon the scorer.

The Royals’ defence of Finlay Kelly, Alex Khan, Finlay Wheeler and Saunders were outstanding during the half with goalkeeper Vinnie Castiglione superb throughout.

And Pegasus took the lead with Afolabi latching on to an Alex Manhood cpass and volleying the ball into the top-left corner from 10 yards.

Saunders dismissal followed bu they still came away with the three points.

Welwyn Pegasus Royals: Vinnie Castiglione, Louis Hosking, Luca Fautrero-Sayer, Toby Golding, Tom Saunders, Josh Staddon, Harry Sugg, Finlay Kelly, Alex Manhood, Joe Ashton, Finlay Wheeler, Jack Wiltshire, Alex Khan, Ola Afolabi, Ben Cracknell, Lounis Guemache.