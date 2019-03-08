Advanced search

Football: Welwyn Pegasus Royals seal cup final spot

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 March 2019

Action from the tie between Welwyn Pegasus Royals and Ware Youth

Action from the tie between Welwyn Pegasus Royals and Ware Youth

Archant

Welwyn Pegasus under-15 Royals booked a place in the MHRML League CUp final with a 2-0 win over Premier Division title rivals Ware Youth on Sunday.

Both teams played some great passing football early on, but the two goalkeepers held firm.

The deadlock was broken when Harry Sugg was fouled on the left and captain Finlay Wheeler fired a free-kick into the net via a deflection off a defender.

Ware began the second half stronger but found the Royals defence and stand-in keeper Luke Lawrence in miserly form.

Pegasus claimed a vital second goal with only five minutes left as Jack Wiltshire netted at the second attempt to the delight of managers Steve Manhood and Richard Wheeler.

They will face Whitewebbs Eagles Youth Green in the final on May 4.

Welwyn Pegasus U15 Royals: Louie Miracco, Louie Hosking, Finlay Wheeler, Tom Saunders, Luca Fautrero-Sayer, Toby Golding, Josh Staddon, Harry Sugg, Romey Meoded, Conor Garrett, Jack Wiltshire, Alex Manhood, Luke Laurence, Finlay Kelly, Daniel Ireland, Joe Ashton.

