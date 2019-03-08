Welwyn Pegasus Royals hit Bury Rangers for six

Welwyn Pegasus Royals under-16s attack against Bury Rangers Red Archant

Welwyn Pegasus Royals under-16s continued their fine run of form with a 6-0 win over Bury Rangers Reds in the MHRML Premier Division.

Tyler Brunts opened the scoring with a powerful left wing run and near post finish, before Harry Sugg headed powerfully home from Joe Ashton's corner to make it 2-0.

Other chances went begging before the break, but Brunt capped a fine display with his second and Ashton made it 4-0 soon after.

Leading scorer Conor Garret was rewarded for his hard work as he followed up to net number give and the final goal of the game came from man of the match Lounis Guemache, who produced an excellent run and finish.

Royals host Ryan Youth in a League Cup tie next.

Royals: Vinnie Castiglione, Ben Cracknell, Finlay Wheeler, Luca Fautrero-Sayer, Finlay Kelly, Jack Wiltshire, Joe Ashton, Harry Sugg, Conor Garrett, Lounis Guemache, Tyler Brunt, Dan Ireland, Louis Hosking, Toby Golding.