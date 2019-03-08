Advanced search

Welwyn Pegasus Royals hit Bury Rangers for six

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 November 2019

Welwyn Pegasus Royals under-16s attack against Bury Rangers Red

Welwyn Pegasus Royals under-16s attack against Bury Rangers Red

Archant

Welwyn Pegasus Royals under-16s continued their fine run of form with a 6-0 win over Bury Rangers Reds in the MHRML Premier Division.

Tyler Brunts opened the scoring with a powerful left wing run and near post finish, before Harry Sugg headed powerfully home from Joe Ashton's corner to make it 2-0.

Other chances went begging before the break, but Brunt capped a fine display with his second and Ashton made it 4-0 soon after.

Leading scorer Conor Garret was rewarded for his hard work as he followed up to net number give and the final goal of the game came from man of the match Lounis Guemache, who produced an excellent run and finish.

Royals host Ryan Youth in a League Cup tie next.

Royals: Vinnie Castiglione, Ben Cracknell, Finlay Wheeler, Luca Fautrero-Sayer, Finlay Kelly, Jack Wiltshire, Joe Ashton, Harry Sugg, Conor Garrett, Lounis Guemache, Tyler Brunt, Dan Ireland, Louis Hosking, Toby Golding.

Most Read

Plans submitted for more than 150 new homes in Hatfield

One Town Centre in Hatfield will look like this if plans go ahead. Picture: WHBC.

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Lib Dem MEP not running as Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidate as Brexit didn’t happen

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj, who is now the parliamentary candidate. Picture: Supplied.

Do you recognise this woman? Police appeal after Potters Bar theft

Police are investigating an incident of theft by finding after a wallet was dropped at the Tesco Express in Potters Bar's Orchard Parade, and have released an image of this woman who may have information which could help them with their investigation. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Garden City based internet superstars to release their first book

Woody and Kleiny appeared on the third season of Britain's Got Talent as a freestyle football duo. Picture: Woody and Kleiny's YouTube channel

