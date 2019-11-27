Welwyn Pegasus Royals hit nine in thumping victory
PUBLISHED: 06:35 28 November 2019
The fine form of Welwyn Pegasus Royals continues as they romped to a fifth successive victory by thumping Stevenage Borough Harriers 9-1 in the MHRML U16 Premier Division.
The hosts actually took the lead with a quick counter attack but from there the Royals took charge and dominated the remainder of the proceedings.
Jack Wiltshire was the star of the show with an incredible five goals, starting with the first two as Welwyn turned the lead around.
Louis Hosking made it 3-1 when he found space from a corner and his low first-time shot beat the keeper before Wiltshire returned with another three in a tremendous individual display.
Joe Ashton and a fearsome first time shot by Toby Golding, which flew into the top corner, put Pegasus out of sight.
And Tyler Brunt completed the day finishing off a fine Royals move by slotting home Conor Garrett's pass.
Welwyn face league leaders Broxbourne Borough at home on Saturday.