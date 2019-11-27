Advanced search

Welwyn Pegasus Royals hit nine in thumping victory

PUBLISHED: 06:35 28 November 2019

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals enjoyed a thumping 9-1 win at Stevenage Borough Harriers in the MHRML Premier Division.

The fine form of Welwyn Pegasus Royals continues as they romped to a fifth successive victory by thumping Stevenage Borough Harriers 9-1 in the MHRML U16 Premier Division.

The hosts actually took the lead with a quick counter attack but from there the Royals took charge and dominated the remainder of the proceedings.

Jack Wiltshire was the star of the show with an incredible five goals, starting with the first two as Welwyn turned the lead around.

Louis Hosking made it 3-1 when he found space from a corner and his low first-time shot beat the keeper before Wiltshire returned with another three in a tremendous individual display.

Joe Ashton and a fearsome first time shot by Toby Golding, which flew into the top corner, put Pegasus out of sight.

And Tyler Brunt completed the day finishing off a fine Royals move by slotting home Conor Garrett's pass.

Welwyn face league leaders Broxbourne Borough at home on Saturday.

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Welwyn Garden City paramedic one of three ambulance staff deaths amid claims of ‘toxic working conditions’

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Pay As You Go pulls into Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green stations

GTR staff launched the extension of pay as you go with contactless to Hatfield station. Picture: Peter Alvey/Govia Thameslink Railway

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

Internet stars Woody and Kleiny turn on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

The Christmas Bear outside Sainsbury's at the Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography.

