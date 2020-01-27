Advanced search

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals through to league cup semi-final

PUBLISHED: 14:57 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 27 January 2020

Welwyn Pegasus Royals advanced to the semi-final of the MHRML U16 League Cup with a 3-1 win over Sporting Club Enfield.

Welwyn Pegasus Royals advanced to the semi-final of the MHRML U16 League Cup with a 3-1 win over Sporting Club Enfield.

Welwyn Pegasus Royals are one game away from the MHRML U16 League Cup final after a 3-1 success over Sporting Club Enfield.

The holders needed all of their battling qualities to advance in this quarter-final clash against a physically tough opposition.

Clear-cut chances were at a premium during the first half which meant Joe Ashton's opening goal was met with huge cheers.

It was only midway through the second period that the game began to open up and centre-half Luca Fautrero-Sayer had to be alert to clear a good effort off the line to deny Enfield a certain equaliser.

Welwyn's goalkeeper Vinnie Castiglione was in great form marshalling his defence and they set the platform for Pegasus to double their lead in a frenetic last 10 minutes.

Tyler Brunt's cross was converted by Jack Wiltshire and although Enfield's reply was immediate, Brunt was able to supply the finishing touch with the third goal.

Welwyn's reward is an away semi-final against either Bishop's Stortford or Risden Wood on March 1.

