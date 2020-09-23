Welwyn Pegasus Royals chalk up yet another win with five-star show against Ware

Welwyn Pegasus Royals enjoyed a 5-1 win over Ware Youth in the MHRML U18 Premier Division. Archant

Welwyn Pegasus Royals made it 14 wins in a row as they beat Ware Youth 5-1 in the MHRML U18 Premier Division.

Twelve of them came in the last campaign but this one, the second of the new season, leaves them level on points with Broxbourne Borough Blues at the top of the table.

Welwyn went ahead after a Finlay Wheeler free-kick was spilled by the Ware keeper, Josh Staddon on hand to convert the rebound and Harry Suggs’ cross-shot was deflected in for the Royals second.

Pegasus continued to press early in the second half and moved further ahead after Jack Wiltshire pounced for the Royals third following some excellent build up play.

Wiltshire added his second and Pegasus’ fourth with a shot that deflected in off a Ware defender before Ware pulled one back from a well-worked corner kick.

But Harry Sugg had the last word with a low drive to complete the scoring.

The only downside to the performance was they didn’t convert a good portion of their chances but that was a minor grumble in a great showing.

A Joe Ashton free-kick from distance clipped the crossbar as did Suggs right-wing cross-shot.

And Wiltshire was extremely unfortunate not to complete his hat-trick after a snap shot which appeared to cannoned in and out from the back of the goal wasn’t given by the referee.

Welwyn Pegasus Royals: Vinnie Castiglione, Louis Hosking, Toby Golding, Josh Staddon, Harry Sugg, Finlay Kelly, Alex Manhood, Joe Ashton, Finlay Wheeler, Jack Wiltshire, Alex Khan, Ola Afolabi, Ben Cracknell, Lounis Guemache.