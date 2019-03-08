Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield schoolboys part of team crowned English futsal champions

PUBLISHED: 16:02 19 May 2019

Jamie Roper (Stanborough School), Max Smith (Monk's Walk School) and Stanley Young (Chancellors School) helped ProFutsal London become English champions.

Three schoolboys from Welwyn Hatfield have become English champions in the sport of futsal.

Stanley Young, who goes to Brookmans Park's Chancellors School, and Welwyn Garden City pair Max Smith, of Monk's Walk, and Stanborough's Jamie Roper, were part of the successgul ProFutsal London side at the FA U14 Futsal finals.

The squad, who train at Parmiters School in Watford, had battled through numerous rounds, beginning in January at the Hertfordshire Sports Village to become county champions.

The regional title followed after a tournament in Bedfordshire, and a semi-final in Birmingham secured them a place at the St George's Park-based finals.

And representing the south-east, they won 4-3 in the final to win the title of champions of England.

A spokeswoman said: "We're very proud of these Hertfordshire boys and Pro-Futsal London."

