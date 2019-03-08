Welwyn Garden City Typhoons celebrate hugely successful season

WGC U15 Typhoons celebrate yet more success in a trophy-laden season. Archant

As seasons go the one just enjoyed by Welwyn Garden City U15 Typhoons has been pretty special.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The squad have been battling in Division Three of the Mid Herts Rural League for a number of seasons but have finally secured promotion after a dazzling campaign, winning 13 of the league games.

You may also want to watch:

And it wasn't just the bread and butter of the league where they enjoyed success, with two cup triumphs also swelling the trophy cabinet.

The Marco Pisani League Shield saw a hat-trick from Freddie Walker clinch a 4-1 win over Sawbridgeworth.

And it was the same opposition for the Divisional Cup although this time Sawbo were able to call upon some of their key players that were missing for the Shield.

And it was a tighter game, with extra-time needed, but the result remained the same as Isaac Sijuade, Matthew Tanner and two more goals from Walker sealed the victory.