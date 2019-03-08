Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City Typhoons celebrate hugely successful season

PUBLISHED: 16:25 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 13 May 2019

WGC U15 Typhoons celebrate yet more success in a trophy-laden season.

As seasons go the one just enjoyed by Welwyn Garden City U15 Typhoons has been pretty special.

The squad have been battling in Division Three of the Mid Herts Rural League for a number of seasons but have finally secured promotion after a dazzling campaign, winning 13 of the league games.

And it wasn't just the bread and butter of the league where they enjoyed success, with two cup triumphs also swelling the trophy cabinet.

The Marco Pisani League Shield saw a hat-trick from Freddie Walker clinch a 4-1 win over Sawbridgeworth.

And it was the same opposition for the Divisional Cup although this time Sawbo were able to call upon some of their key players that were missing for the Shield.

And it was a tighter game, with extra-time needed, but the result remained the same as Isaac Sijuade, Matthew Tanner and two more goals from Walker sealed the victory.

