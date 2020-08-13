Goals galore as Welwyn Garden City get first victory of pre-season

Callum Stead scored twice for Welwyn Garden City in their pre-season win over London Tigers. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City chalked up their first win of pre-season and found their goalscoring touch in the process when they visited London Tigers.

There were braces for Elliot Bailey, making it three goals in two games, and Callum Stead while Eusebio Da Silva completed the win 5-2 success against the Spartan South Midlands League Division One outfit.

The first 45 minutes of Tuesday’s clash was played in the teeth of a thunderstorm and torrential rain but it saw three goals in the opening seven minutes.

An effort from Welwyn’s skipper for the night Dave Keenleyside was saved by the knees of the Tigers’ keeper but ballooned into the air and Bailey just got their first ahead of Stead. to tuck home the rebound.

But the lead lasted just four minutes as Tigers, managed by former WGC goalkeeper and reserve team manager Joe Croft, drew level with a smart finish past young keeper Aaron Bull.

However, the Citizens quickly re-establish the lead with Stead getting his first of the evening after fine work down the left by new signing Jordan Kinoshi.

The winger was the provider of the third Welwyn goal too, slipping Bailey in for his second, but despite coming just three minutes from the break, there was still time for Tigers to pull another one back.

Manager Nick Ironton made six changes at the break, bringing on Charlie Jones in goal, Lee Close and a trialist in defence, young prospects Alfie Warman in midfield and Scott Clelland-Knight up front, who partnered Da Silva.

Within minutes of the start, Clelland-Knight got over a peach of a cross and Stead came in with a sharp finish for his second of the evening and a 4-2 lead.

And it set the tone for the remainder of the game with Welwyn well on top.

Da Silva and later substitute Jack Vasey spurned further chances, with another trialist blazing the best chance of the half over after being put clear by more outstanding work from Clelland-Knight.

But the Citizens did net a fifth from the penalty spot midway through the half, Da Silva hauled down after some trickery inside the area.

The striker stepped up to emphatically convert the penalty himself and complete the evening’s scoring.

WGC: Bull, trialist, Banks, Rolfe, Sexton, Opoku, Keenleyside, Payne, Stead, Bailey, Kinoshi.

Substitutes: Jones, Close, Warman, Clelland-Knight, Da Silva, Vasey, trialist, trialist.