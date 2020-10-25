Another game without defeat as Welwyn and Kempston serve up entertaining fare

Robbie Buchanan was named man of the match against Kempston Rovers by the WGC supporters. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City took their unbeaten run in the Southern League Division One Central to four with a highly entertaining 1-1 draw at home to Kempston Rovers – although it could have slipped away from them late on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jack Vasey had put the Citizens ahead before Jason Slama equalised early in the second half and the play flowed from end to end for the majority of the contest.

The final result was just about the right one, although Kempston could have justifiably claimed they went closest to winning it.

They struck the WGC woodwork midway through the first-half and only a sensational save from Charlie Crowley two minutes from time prevented them from snatching the three points.

There were chances for the Herns Lane side too but they are missing the creativity and influence of injured trio Dave Keenleyside (hamstring), George Ironton (Achilles) and Elliot Bailey (ankle).

And they were struck a further blow when Lee Close pulled up with a muscle injury not long after Kempston’s equaliser.

His replacement was 19-year-old Ryan Doherty, brought in from the club’s U23 side, and he went on to have an outstanding 40 minutes alongside Jay Rolfe.

City had been the better of the teams in the opening stages and after Thomas Opoku had shot narrowly wide and Robbie Buchanan had brought a save out of Kempston keeper Peter Denton, they took the lead.

A long ball from Patrick Tshikala found Buchanan and when the lively winger’s whipped shot was only parried, Vasey nipped in to net the loose ball.

It was Kempston skipper Robbie Goodman who rattled the home crossbar in the first half, meeting a corner with purpose and power, and it was another firm header that brought the equaliser, Slama meeting a tantalising cross from Ben Baker two minutes after the restart.

WGC’s best late effort saw Buchanan, who won the supporters man of the match award, skip past a couple of Kempston defenders but crash his effort over.

Crowley’s moment of magic was to somehow turn away another bullet header, this one from central defender Alfie Powell, diving at full stretch.

For news of WGC’s game with AFC Dunstable on Tuesday night, go to www.whtimes.co.uk/sport