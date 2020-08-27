Squad building still a work in progress for Nick Ironton and Welwyn Garden City

Still plenty to ponder for Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton ahead of the new season. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Nick Ironton admitted there is still work to do for Welwyn Garden City as they prepare for the start of the new Southern League season.

The first team were in action on Tuesday night in a 2-0 loss to Hanwell Town, the first game where fans were allowed back into the Herns Lane ground, will the some joined the U23s in a 5-1 defeat 24 hours later.

Both games also saw a number of trialists take to the field as Ironton looks to bolster his squad, and it is a search that is still ongoing.

Speaking after the Hanwell game he said: “I thought we were very good in the first half but second half we had a look at a few players to see if they can play at this level.

“Hanwell are a good side, very competitive and very strong, and one or two weren’t good enough. But if you don’t pay them in these games you will never see.

“It’s an eye opener for some of them and a big step up in level.”

It is not a search, however, that has the Citizens boss in too much of a flap.

He has kept a good number of players that guided the club to fourth in the table last season before the sudden conclusion and he still has time to play, with Welwyn’s first competitive game coming at home in the FA Cup.

“The 12th is what I’m gearing up for,” said Ironton. “We could still do with a few additions and I have one or two in the pipeline but it’s a bit tough at the moment with the predicament the club is in.

“It’s tight on the budget as it is for most clubs but we’ll see what transpires.

“There have been 10 or 12 go who were in and out of the team but the nucleus of the side has stayed and so I’m really grateful to them.

“They are not money motivated but some of the players who’ve gone are and think they are better than what they are and people will pay them the earth.

“It isn’t going to happen but it doesn’t matter what level you play at. As long as you play and give 100 per cent that’s what endears you to your team-mates and your manager.

“It’s been a long haul [since the season ended] and it’s been a bit stop-start. Pre-season hasn’t gone as I’d have liked but everybody is in the same boat and we just have to take it as it is.

“We’ll now see if we can get a performance against Canvey Island on Saturday.”