Mensah back with a bang as goal helps Welwyn Garden City claim first FA Cup win in four seasons
PUBLISHED: 06:41 14 September 2020
Carl Mensah began spell number three with Welwyn Garden City with a bang – and he is hoping this season can be the one where he finally puts down roots.
The big defender re-joined the Citizens just over a week ago and after playing in the club’s final pre-season friendly at Hertford Town, he popped up with the second in the 2-0 success against Saffron Walden Town.
The result means City made it through to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2015 and got their first win in the famous competition since 2016.
And the big defender’s goal was foretold to him before kick-off – by City’s own Mystic Meg, manager Nick Ironton.
“Nick did say I was going to score to be fair so I’m delighted,” said Mensah with a smile. “I’m happy with the goal and I’m happy to have got through.
“It is nice to come back and to start with the FA Cup and a goal is great. To get through to the next round is good for the club.”
Being a defender the goal and victory were almost overshadowed by the nil next to the Bloods name and Mensah said his knowledge of the club, the team and the players has been a big help in an almost seamless re-introduction.
He said: “The clean sheet is important. We were 2-0 up and we knew they were going to come out strong and we did that.
“We limited them to shots from outside the box and they didn’t really have many chances.
“We had a good shape and defensively we were sound.
“I’ve played with Jay [Rolfe] for a long time, I’ve played with a few of these boys for a long time so I haven’t had to settle in and anything like that.
“It was good to be back with the boys and it feels like I’ve never been away.”
And now he wants to kick on, both as a team and an individual.
“We need to improve on last season,” he said. “We want to push on and see how far we can go.
“When we’re on our game we are a match for any team.
“Hopefully we will be one our game more often than not and we can give the league a good run for its money.
“Personally, I just want to have a good run and have a good season.
“Last year I was bouncing around a few clubs so hopefully I’ll stay with Welwyn and finish the season well.”
