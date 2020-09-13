Advanced search

Mensah back with a bang as goal helps Welwyn Garden City claim first FA Cup win in four seasons

PUBLISHED: 06:41 14 September 2020

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Goal scored by Carl Mensah for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Goal scored by Carl Mensah for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Carl Mensah began spell number three with Welwyn Garden City with a bang – and he is hoping this season can be the one where he finally puts down roots.

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Carl Mensah celebrates scoring for WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Saffron Walden Town - Carl Mensah celebrates scoring for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The big defender re-joined the Citizens just over a week ago and after playing in the club’s final pre-season friendly at Hertford Town, he popped up with the second in the 2-0 success against Saffron Walden Town.

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Jesse Walklin for WGC battles with Lewis Francis for Saffron Walden Town. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Saffron Walden Town - Jesse Walklin for WGC battles with Lewis Francis for Saffron Walden Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The result means City made it through to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2015 and got their first win in the famous competition since 2016.

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - George Ironton in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Saffron Walden Town - George Ironton in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

And the big defender’s goal was foretold to him before kick-off – by City’s own Mystic Meg, manager Nick Ironton.

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Carl Mensah celebrates scoring for WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Saffron Walden Town - Carl Mensah celebrates scoring for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

“Nick did say I was going to score to be fair so I’m delighted,” said Mensah with a smile. “I’m happy with the goal and I’m happy to have got through.

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Manager Nick Ironton and assistant Ricci Crace on the WGC bench.Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Saffron Walden Town - Manager Nick Ironton and assistant Ricci Crace on the WGC bench.Picture: Karyn Haddon

“It is nice to come back and to start with the FA Cup and a goal is great. To get through to the next round is good for the club.”

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Robbie Buchanan celebrates scoring for WGC 1-0. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Saffron Walden Town - Robbie Buchanan celebrates scoring for WGC 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Being a defender the goal and victory were almost overshadowed by the nil next to the Bloods name and Mensah said his knowledge of the club, the team and the players has been a big help in an almost seamless re-introduction.

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Robbie Buchanan celebrates scoring for WGC 1-0. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Saffron Walden Town - Robbie Buchanan celebrates scoring for WGC 1-0. Picture: Karyn Haddon

He said: “The clean sheet is important. We were 2-0 up and we knew they were going to come out strong and we did that.

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Jack Bradshaw for WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Saffron Walden Town - Jack Bradshaw for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

“We limited them to shots from outside the box and they didn’t really have many chances.

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - Jon Sexton of WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Saffron Walden Town - Jon Sexton of WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

“We had a good shape and defensively we were sound.

“I’ve played with Jay [Rolfe] for a long time, I’ve played with a few of these boys for a long time so I haven’t had to settle in and anything like that.

“It was good to be back with the boys and it feels like I’ve never been away.”

And now he wants to kick on, both as a team and an individual.

“We need to improve on last season,” he said. “We want to push on and see how far we can go.

“When we’re on our game we are a match for any team.

“Hopefully we will be one our game more often than not and we can give the league a good run for its money.

“Personally, I just want to have a good run and have a good season.

“Last year I was bouncing around a few clubs so hopefully I’ll stay with Welwyn and finish the season well.”

