Best performance so far this season has Welwyn assistant Ricci Crace all set for FA Cup run

PUBLISHED: 12:32 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 13 September 2020

WGC V Saffron Walden Town - WGC manager Nick Ironton with assistant Ricci Crace. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Ricci Crace believes the performance from Welwyn Garden City in their FA Cup win over Saffron Walden Town may be a sign of even better things to come.

The Welwyn Garden City team prior to their victory over Saffron Walden Town in the FA Cup. Picture: WGCFCThe Welwyn Garden City team prior to their victory over Saffron Walden Town in the FA Cup. Picture: WGCFC

Welwyn never really looked under too much pressure, scoring crucial goals at crucial times in the first half and then seeing the game out when needed in the second period.

And Crace, who has been elevated to assistant manager this season, was delighted with what he saw.

He said: “It’s a very good win and a disciplined performance after what I thought was a pretty disappointing pre-season.

“We asked them to prove us wrong and this was the best performance so far this year. We dealt with what they had pretty well.

“During the week we’ve worked on getting the ball wide and getting in crosses as we are dangerous from crosses and set-pieces.

“And that was how we got both goals, the first from a cross and the second from a set-piece.

“The deliveries were spot on.”

You may also want to watch:

Debutant Robbie Buchanan got the first goal after 12 minutes with Carl Mensah, starting his third spell with the Citizens, doubling the advantage six minutes before the interval.

The goals were just part of a bigger picture according to Crace.

He said: “[Mensah] has just slotted in fantastically and the two performances he’s had, against Hertford and Saffron Walden, have been great.

“I’d probably give him man of the match along with Jonny Sexton.

“We lost Callum Stead in the summer who was a pivotal player but we’ve brought Robbie in and the performances he’s put in during pre-season and today have been superb.

“The club need this. With COVID the club has suffered. We are not a rich club so an FA Cup run will be brilliant and hopefully help the club push on.”

And Crace also said that on a personal level it is business as usual.

“Nothing much has changed from last year,” he admitted. “I’ve just got a different title on the end of my name.

“I know all the lads, we’re lucky in that we’ve kept a lot of the same squad. They are a good tight unit who want to work for each other and that showed.

“If we can match what we did last year I’d be more than happy.”

