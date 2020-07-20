Advanced search

Ricci Crace becomes new assistant at Welwyn Garden City as club re-sign nine for new season

PUBLISHED: 15:45 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 20 July 2020

Ricci Crace has been promoted from first-team coach to assistant manager at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WGC FC

Ricci Crace has been promoted from first-team coach to assistant manager at Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WGC FC

Archant

Welwyn Garden City have been busy both on and off the pitch ahead of their new Southern League season.

Welwyn Garden City's first-team coach Steve Rolfe. Picture: WGC FCWelwyn Garden City's first-team coach Steve Rolfe. Picture: WGC FC

And it is off the pitch where the biggest change has come so far this summer.

Jack Bradshaw has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KARYN HADDONJack Bradshaw has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Ricci Crace will be the new assistant of manager Nick Ironton after being promoted from his position of first-team coach to replace Jon Stevenson, who has stepped down from the role because of increased commitments.

Jesse Walklin has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOOJesse Walklin has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

The highly popular Crace, 37, is a former striker who scored 53 goals in 158 appearances in three spells with Hendon and also played with AFC Wimbledon on their way into the Football League.

Charlie Jones has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOOCharlie Jones has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Other clubs on his CV include Waltham Abbey and Ware.

George Ironton has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KARYN HADDONGeorge Ironton has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

He joined the Citizens last year when Ironton took over from Dean Barker.

Brodie Carrington has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOOBrodie Carrington has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

His role as first-team coach sees a return to the club for Steve Rolfe, father of popular defender Jay, who served in the management teams of both Adam Fisher and Barker, the previous incumbents of the manager’s chair.

Jay Rolfe has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOOJay Rolfe has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

He left Herns Lane with former boss Barker at the end of the 2018-2019 season to join Southern League Premier Division Kings Langley.

Elliot Bailey has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KARYN HADDONElliot Bailey has signed on for another year with Welwyn Garden City. Picture: KARYN HADDON

He had previously assisted Barker at Northwood and managed at Cockfosters.

Welwyn Garden City Football Club's Alex Harris. Picture: WGC FCWelwyn Garden City Football Club's Alex Harris. Picture: WGC FC

On the field Ironton has made the first announcements of his playing squad for the upcoming campaign, re-signing nine of the players who battled to fifth before the league was voided.

They are led by player-coach Jack Bradshaw and club skipper Jesse Walklin and are joined by keeper Charlie Jones, Rolfe, midfielder George Ironton and forwards Elliot Bailey, Eusebio Da Silva and Brodie Carrington.

Another to sign on, at least on a temporary basis is Alex Harris.

The promising homegrown defender was meant to be heading off on a sporting scholarship to study in Iowa, USA.

However, his plans have been delayed by the pandemic and until he can gets his visa nd travel he is hoping to make more appearances for his home club.

The squad are now back in training and the club hope to announce more signing news in the coming days and weeks.

