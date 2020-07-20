Ricci Crace becomes new assistant at Welwyn Garden City as club re-sign nine for new season

Welwyn Garden City have been busy both on and off the pitch ahead of their new Southern League season.

And it is off the pitch where the biggest change has come so far this summer.

Ricci Crace will be the new assistant of manager Nick Ironton after being promoted from his position of first-team coach to replace Jon Stevenson, who has stepped down from the role because of increased commitments.

The highly popular Crace, 37, is a former striker who scored 53 goals in 158 appearances in three spells with Hendon and also played with AFC Wimbledon on their way into the Football League.

Other clubs on his CV include Waltham Abbey and Ware.

He joined the Citizens last year when Ironton took over from Dean Barker.

His role as first-team coach sees a return to the club for Steve Rolfe, father of popular defender Jay, who served in the management teams of both Adam Fisher and Barker, the previous incumbents of the manager’s chair.

He left Herns Lane with former boss Barker at the end of the 2018-2019 season to join Southern League Premier Division Kings Langley.

He had previously assisted Barker at Northwood and managed at Cockfosters.

On the field Ironton has made the first announcements of his playing squad for the upcoming campaign, re-signing nine of the players who battled to fifth before the league was voided.

They are led by player-coach Jack Bradshaw and club skipper Jesse Walklin and are joined by keeper Charlie Jones, Rolfe, midfielder George Ironton and forwards Elliot Bailey, Eusebio Da Silva and Brodie Carrington.

Another to sign on, at least on a temporary basis is Alex Harris.

The promising homegrown defender was meant to be heading off on a sporting scholarship to study in Iowa, USA.

However, his plans have been delayed by the pandemic and until he can gets his visa nd travel he is hoping to make more appearances for his home club.

The squad are now back in training and the club hope to announce more signing news in the coming days and weeks.