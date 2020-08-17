Defeat to Royston Town but youngsters provide encouragement for Welwyn Garden City

Dylan Ebengo picked up an injury in Welwyn Garden Citys pre-season defeat to Royston Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Welwyn Garden City again played two games in one day although there was vastly differing the results.

The first-team went down 4-1 to Royston Town but the new U23 development squad enjoyed a resounding 6-0 win at Walthamstow Reserves.

The match against the Crows was switched late on to London Maccabi’s artificial pitch in Arkley after constant rain left Herns Lane soaked.

And the workout was as you would have expected against a Royston side who were third in the Southern League Premier Division Central table, one level above City, when the season was voided.

That showed in the opening quarter of the contest as they took complete control.

They took the lead after a shot across goal from a trialist and the advantage was doubled by Jonny Edwards at the back post.

He made it three for Royston just before the interval via a penalty, a blow to the Citizens who just moments before had pulled themselves back into the game courtesy of a smart finish from Jack Vasey.

A change of formation and personal after the break allowed skipper Jesse Walklin to have his first outing following injury although a worrying Achilles injury deprived them of Dylan Ebengo, young defensive prospect Rob Banks replacing him.

The second-half was much improved though from Welwyn, emphasised by yet more encouraging displays from Scott Clelland-Knight, Alfie Warman and Banks, and only a defensive mix-up handed Royston a fourth, Brandon Adams the scorer.

However, the development side’s victory over Walthamstow at Wadham Lodge was just as impressive as the score suggests.

Despite the constant heavy bursts of rain, the reserves tore into the home team from the start with pace and never loosened their grip on the game all afternoon.

Two of the trialists shared five of the goals with Harrison Cage supplying the other.

Reserve team manager Richard James said: “I am very pleased with this young side. Eleven of the 14 are under the age of 20 and it’s great to see the number of the young lads coming through.”

They have two fixtures against Division One opponents this week, the first a trip to Abbots Langley before visiting Buntingford Town on Saturday.