Welwyn Garden City launch crowdfunding to help ‘bring positivity’ back to town and club

WGC FC have launched a crowdfunding campaign. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help alleviate the financial burden caused the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Herns Lane-based football club hope to raise £5,000 which they will use to sustain and improve the football projects and services they provide as well to bring “positivity to the community in what has been a tough time for everyone”.

The impact of the virus has been devastating and aside from the human cost, the club, like almost every other business, has been severely affected.

Their league, the Southern League Division One Central, four steps below the Football League, was one of the first to be voided, expunging all results and removing any hope of income generated by matches and their clubhouse bar.

Speaking on their crowdfunding page they said: “Unfortunately, significant reductions to our key revenue streams has hit us hard and although we are a well-managed club, the financial impact has taken its toll on us.

“When the season was cancelled, we still had four home league games remaining, plus the possibility of lucrative play-off games, and with our clubhouse also having to close we had no choice but to cancel several functions.

“We also missed out on what would have been a busy European Championships during the summer and a youth tournament which was planned for early May which we had to cancel.

“We are a semi-professional club run solely by a team of volunteers but we pride ourselves on providing a professional setting in a semi-pro environment.

“Over the last few years we have been very successful winning numerous cup competitions and gaining promotion to the Southern League.

“With the club’s centenary next year, we need to do all we can to ensure that the football club survives through one of the most challenging times in our history.”

Any donations will be greatly received and although they acknowledge times are difficult for everyone, they are hoping fans, WGC residents and businesses can help in any way.

Anyone who donates will get their name added to a wall of fame to be displayed in the club plus there will be free entry to a game for any key worker who donates.

Go to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/supporting-community-club-welwyn-garden-city-fc for more information and to donate.