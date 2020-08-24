Four more again for Welwyn Garden City as new faces and old hands shine in latest friendly win

Dave Keenleyside scored twice for Welwyn Garden City in their pre-season win over Walthamstow. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Another busy round of pre-season matches for Welwyn Garden City saw plenty of goals and a good win for the first-team.

They were at Essex Senior League side Walthamstow, new home of former City and Colney Heath striker Jon Clements as well as Hatfield’s own Jason Beck, and returned with a 4-1 win.

It was the second time this week they had bagged four, the first coming at Oxhey Jets, and there could have been more.

That didn’t seem likely in the first 30 minutes as Walthamstow gave them a stern test.

Welwyn included four newly-signed players as well as re-signed fan favourite Lee Close and one of them, goalkeeper Charlie Crowley from Waltham Abbey, was into the action early with a couple of good saves.

At the other end Jack Vasey was looking lively and after a good through ball from 20-year-old defender Rob Banks, one of two to be brought in from Hoddesdon Town, forward Scott Knight the other, he tested the home stopper.

In-form Elliot Bailey also went close with a header before City took the lead, a powerful half-volley from Dave Keenleyside finding a gap at the near post.

Walthamstow were soon level though with Clements converting from the penalty spot after a foul by Keenleyside.

Manager Nick Ironton made three changes at the break, bringing on Jon Sexton, Jordan Kinoshi and Caleb Steele, the final new face, and withing three minutes the Citizens were back in front.

Full-back Steele initially won the ball to set George Ironton away down the right and his pinpoint cross was nodded forcefully into the back of the net by Vasey.

Keenleyside redeemed himself four minutes later with his second, a penalty rammed high into the rigging and they wrapped it up late on.

Substitute Thomas Opoku, brought on alongside trialist forward Juwno Akintunde and young midfielder Alfie Warman, had an outstanding final 30 minutes and played his part in the fourth, Akintunde showing fine composure from six yards.

The development side meanwhile drew 3-3 at Buntingford Town, their fourth game in seven days.

Brodie Carrington, Lewis Ellis and Harrison Cage with a superb free-kick got their goals but two late replies earned the hosts a draw.

WGC: Charlie Crowley, Rob Banks, Jay Rolfe, Lee Close, Patrick Tshikala, Jesse Walklin, Dave Keenleyside, George Ironton, Scott Knight, Elliot Bailey, Jack Vasey.

Subs: Jordan Kinoshi, Jon Sexton, KK Steele, Thomas Opoku, Juwno Akintunde, Alfie Warman.

WGC U23: Rory Godden, Ollie Stewart, Jack James, Lewis Matthews, Sam Ready, Charlie Jones, Harrison Cage, Matty Adams, Brodie Carrington, Taysun Hussien, Adam Reid.

Subs: Kunle Bandele, Oscar Slark, Daniel Farrow.