Positives even in defeat says George Ironton after Welwyn Garden City’s FA Cup exit

PUBLISHED: 06:57 23 September 2020

George Ironton was still proud of WGC despite their FA Cup defeat. Picture: KARYN HADDON

George Ironton was still proud of WGC despite their FA Cup defeat. Picture: KARYN HADDON

George Ironton says the fact they were able to put in such a good performance against Bishop’s Stortford after the frustrations and disappointment of Saturday’s loss at Wantage Town is a positive that should be applauded – even if the FA Cup clash ultimately ended in heartbreak.

The midfielder had put Welwyn Garden City ahead at Herns Lane on 19 minutes only for Darren Foxley to equalise for the Isthmian League Premier Division side, one level higher than the Citizens, in the second period.

It left the score tied 1-1 at full-time and the penalty shoot-out that instantly followed saw the East Hertfordshire side advance 4-3.

But the performance, which was worthy of the draw and perhaps more, laid to rest some of the ghosts from Saturday’s trip to on day one of the Southern League Division One Central season.

Ironton said: “First-half especially we did well and we all worked hard as a unit in the second.

“I didn’t think they looked like scoring to be fair.

“Penalties is penalties but I’m happy with the performance with the boys and hopefully we can carry this on into the league now.

“Saturday was disappointing on the first day of the season.

“We didn’t click from the start at Wantage and we were chasing all the way through.

“So to come into [the FA Cup] playing a team from the league above and put in that performance, I think we should have won.

“You have to take the positives out of it.”

His goal was at the end of a sensational team move that tore the Blues defence apart.

And Ironton said it might end some leg pulling about his lack of goals recently.

“Everyone has been given me stick for not scoring, especially my old man,” he said, “but it was a great ball into Jack [Vasey] from DK [Dave Keenleyside] and I knew the ball was going to come in so I made the run and tapped it in.

“Left foot too so I’m delighted but I’m more delighted with the performance.

“We are gutted we didn’t go through as it would have been nice to have a long cup run but roll on the next game.”

