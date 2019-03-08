Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welham Albion Warriors start recruiting for new season

PUBLISHED: 09:52 14 June 2019

Welham Albion Warriors represented England in the International Cup at St George's Park.

Welham Albion Warriors represented England in the International Cup at St George's Park.

Archant

The chance to play as part of a successful junior team is being offered by Welham Albion.

The club's U10 Warriors side will be heading into the U12 age group for the coming season and will be hoping for as much success as they've had in the lower categories.

The side have already represented England this year at a tournament at St George's Park and have also won the Emirates Youth Cup.

But with the step up they are looking to expand and to help they will host two weeks of open sessions for any new player hoping to join.

The sessions are for boys who will be in Years 6 and 7 at school from this September.

They take place between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesday at Birchwood Leisure Centre in Hatfield.

For more information go the club's facebook page or email chairman John Shearer on welhamalbionfootballclub@hotmail.com

Most Read

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Hatfield stabbing

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Boy, 14, in hospital after Potters Bar stabbing

The Furzefield centre on Mutton Lane, near where the 14-year old was stabbed. Picture: Google street view.

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Most Read

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Hatfield stabbing

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Boy, 14, in hospital after Potters Bar stabbing

The Furzefield centre on Mutton Lane, near where the 14-year old was stabbed. Picture: Google street view.

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Thousands of over-75s in Welwyn Hatfield set to pay for TV licences

Only those who recieve pension credit will be entitled to free TV licenses. Picture: Pexels.

Welham Albion Warriors start recruiting for new season

Welham Albion Warriors represented England in the International Cup at St George's Park.

Come see Potters Bar Photographic Society’s favourite snaps

Potters Bar and District Photographic Society's exhibition at Wyllyotts Centre in Potters Bar. Picture: Philip Jones.

Awesome foursome ensure WGC’s presence in county final and national champs

Welwyn Garden City Bowls Club's Gary Walton, Keith Ames, Gordon Avery and James Avery.

CCTV appeal after credit card theft from car in Welwyn Garden City

CCTV images released by Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists