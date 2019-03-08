Welham Albion Warriors start recruiting for new season

The chance to play as part of a successful junior team is being offered by Welham Albion.

The club's U10 Warriors side will be heading into the U12 age group for the coming season and will be hoping for as much success as they've had in the lower categories.

The side have already represented England this year at a tournament at St George's Park and have also won the Emirates Youth Cup.

But with the step up they are looking to expand and to help they will host two weeks of open sessions for any new player hoping to join.

The sessions are for boys who will be in Years 6 and 7 at school from this September.

They take place between 6pm and 7pm on Tuesday at Birchwood Leisure Centre in Hatfield.

For more information go the club's facebook page or email chairman John Shearer on welhamalbionfootballclub@hotmail.com