Welham Albion Warriors looking good ahead of International Cup at St George’s Park

Welham Albion Warriors are heading to St George's Park for an international tournamanet. Archant

There won’t be too much time to rest over the Easter holidays for Welham Albion Warriors as they head to England’s training base at St George’s Park for the International Cup.

The event will see the Warriors as one of just a handful of teams there to represent their country.

And in recognition they have been given new white kits by club sponsors Warren Vehicle Sales which features the club badge on the front and the England crest on the sleeve.

Luke Warren, owner of the sponsor company, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for the kids and it’s not so much the sponsorship side for us but to be able to help the kids achieve their dreams.”

John Shearer from the club said: “Warren Vehicle Sales have been fantastic in the preparation for the tournament, taking on the organisation and a coach for the trip.”

The club also thanked fellow sponsors DJS Hardware and King of the Castles as well as Smartys Schoolwear for organising the strip with Uhlsport.