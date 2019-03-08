Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Warriors battle to semi-final as Welham enjoy 'amazing experience' at England's HQ

PUBLISHED: 06:36 23 April 2019

Welham Albion Warriors represented England in the International Cup at St George's Park.

Welham Albion Warriors represented England in the International Cup at St George's Park.

Archant

Welham Albion Warriors battled their way to the semi-final of the UK International Cup at St George’s Park – a two-day experience described as “amazing” for the young side.

The event, billed as the UK's premier Easter tournament, saw 60 teams playing across four age groups.

And after fighting their way through a group stage and a quarter-final, the dreaded penalty shoot-out halted Warriors progress.

However, manager Johnny Shearer was still delighted at how his young side performed.

He said: “It was an amazing experience for the boys. To go from winning a European title to representing their country in such a short time and at such a young age is outstanding.

“I'm so proud of them.”

Welham started the group stage with a 4-1 win over Keelby United but two late goals against Antrim resulted in a 2-1 defeat.

Their third match against Laxey was streamed live across the internet and a point was needed for Albion to progress.

The game went from end to end and Lewis Laycock kept his side in it with some fantastic saves.

But Will Tarrant's early header and a late strike from Jayden Shearer, converting a Ryley Brailsford cross, ensured a 2-0 win and qualification for the quarter-final.

The final group game was a dead rubber for Warriors and a late goal allowed Hednesford to win 1-0.

The quarter-final draw pitted Welham against Laxey again and it was the Isle of Man side who scored early this time, taking the lead after five minutes.

But Danny Littler equalised and Brailsford's long-range strike made it a 2-1 and set up a semi-final match with Corinthians.

Max Hardwick and Larson Dee got Welham off to a good start, running the midfield, and they took the lead when Lenny Dean's tackle put Tye Mason in to score.

They sat back too much though after that and an equaliser took the match to penalties.

Rockson Obeng and Littler both converted their attempts from the spot and Laycock made one save.

But even though he got a hand to the final kick, Corinthians were able to go through.

Littler finished as the top goalscorer while Dee was the player of the tournament.

Most Read

Can you provide a home for ‘timid’ trio of Siamese cats?

Siamese cats Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA

A1(M) vehicle fire closes lane at Welwyn junction

One lane of the A1(M) at Junction 6 for Welwyn is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Archant

A1(M) lane closure after crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

A lane of the A1(M) was blocked this afternoon following a crash between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn. Police have since moved a vehicle to the hard shoulder. Picture: Archant

Three lanes blocked on M25 after crash near Potters Bar

Three lanes were blocked after a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Archant

Debenhams Easter shopping opening hours 2017

Debenhams

Most Read

Can you provide a home for ‘timid’ trio of Siamese cats?

Siamese cats Mulan, Mei and Mushu are looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA

A1(M) vehicle fire closes lane at Welwyn junction

One lane of the A1(M) at Junction 6 for Welwyn is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Archant

A1(M) lane closure after crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

A lane of the A1(M) was blocked this afternoon following a crash between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn. Police have since moved a vehicle to the hard shoulder. Picture: Archant

Three lanes blocked on M25 after crash near Potters Bar

Three lanes were blocked after a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Archant

Debenhams Easter shopping opening hours 2017

Debenhams

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar Town punished by Enfield Town for another slow start

Potters Bar Town made the short trip to Enfield for their Easter Monday fixture in the Bostik Premier Division.

The Bluetones return to St Albans for tour date

The Bluetones will play the Saturday at Cool Britannia Festival 2019 in Knebworth Park. If you can't wait, you can seen them at The Horn in St Albans in May.

Slaves to headline charity music festival Wilkestock 2019

Slaves will headline Hertfordshire music festival Wilkestock 2019. Picture: Kevin Richards

Potters Bar make sure of safety with second-half fightback against Corinthian Casuals

Dernell Wynter started Potters Bar Town's comeback against Corinthian Casuals. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

A1(M) vehicle fire closes lane at Welwyn junction

One lane of the A1(M) at Junction 6 for Welwyn is currently closed due to a vehicle fire. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists