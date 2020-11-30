Welwyn Garden City waiting for decision on Southern League restart following the government’s coronavirus restrictions
PUBLISHED: 16:27 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 30 November 2020
Archant
Welwyn Garden City will return to competitive action on Tuesday but the restart of their league campaign may yet be put on ice.
The Citizens host Hednesford Town in the FA Trophy and were due to recommence Southern League fixtures on Saturday, December 12.
However, the announcement of which areas are in which tiers by the government, the start may yet be delayed.
There are 16 Southern League clubs in a tier three area while those in tier two will have draconian restrictions on their clubhouse.
The league said: “The board held several meetings over the weekend with the FA regarding last week’s announcement regarding COVID-19 restrictions.
“Following those meetings, the league has asked all clubs to attend an emergency meeting to discuss the possibilities of restarting the competition.
“We will update supporters as soon as it can with the proposed way forward.”
