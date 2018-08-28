Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ultimate Football: Rag Rovers stay top of the tree at Christmas

PUBLISHED: 11:06 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:06 18 December 2018

Flights FC in action in the Ultimate Football WGC League. Picture: PETER STERLING PHOTOGRAPHY

Flights FC in action in the Ultimate Football WGC League. Picture: PETER STERLING PHOTOGRAPHY

©Peter Sterling Photography

Rag Rovers made sure they were top of the Ultimate Football Premiership at Christmas with a clinical 3-1 win over SD & Carlton Cole.

Manager Dean Sadler led from the front with two goals.

Tom Cornwall bagged a hat-trick as Stroke T won 4-1 against Flumpy FC with Jordan Palmer getting the other. Flumpy’s consolation was scored by Chris Houghton.

Blackpool saw off Volvo Selekt 3-1, Matt Willis getting two.

In the Championship, second-placed Hedgehog were overcome by a determined Stevie Wonder side, Josh Jordan and Jake Staff scoring in the 2-0 win.

Jack Hurd and Dan Harper both scored twice as The Rock increased their lead at the top of the table with a convincing 5-2 success over Flights FC.

Neverbee Athletic lost 4-2 to FC Rangers Old Boys team while Boyz2Men secured a late 3-2 win over Got No Fans thanks to Archie Henn.

Real Sons won 5-0 against The Mavericks, Ryan Hennessey (two), Morgan Harvey (two), and Frankie O’Shea getting the goals.

Most Read

Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

Assault at Welwyn Garden City McDonald’s after teens threaten staff

McDonald's in Welwyn Garden City town centre. Picture Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Elderly man has bank card stolen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating a bank card theft in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nina Morgan

ABH arrest after man suffers head injury in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

‘It’s left a bad taste in the mouth’ – Needham boss Wilkins after ‘forced withdrawal’ from FA Trophy

Groundstaff and roller are at the ready, but the standing water by the touchline is clear evidence of why Saturday's FA Trophy tie at Weymouth was postponed. Needham have since withdrawn from the competition, Picture: CARL MARSTON

‘Completely unreasonable to attempt to play this fixture’ – Needham Market withdraw from the FA Trophy

The wet and depressing scene at Weymouth FC's Bob Lucas Stadium, 90 minutes before the sceduled kick-off against Needham Market on Saturday. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Andy’s Angles: McKendry impresses, Cotter’s display and interested spectators - observations from U23 win

Conor McKendry celebrates his opening goal with his Town team-mates Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues ‘make initial enquiry’ for Boro striker Gestede

Rudy Gestede is said to be an Ipswich Town transfer target. Picture: PA

SIL review: Cops thrilling draw, Capel win their first in six, while Henley thrash lowly Grundisburgh

Lots of action this weekend in the non-league game

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Festive post box decorations for charity inspire Royal Mail donation

Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have been busy knitting festive toppers for post boxes, which has inspired Royal Mail to match the fund raised with their own donation.

More than 900 sign petition to help Hatfield club for children with autism and ADHD find new home

Potential Kids, which provides social and activity groups for young people on the autism spectrum or with ADHD and their families, is looking for a permanent home for its centre as it must vacate its space in Beaconsfield Court, Hatfield. Picture: supplied.

Jake Ward heading to Royal International Horse Show after immaculate performance

Jake Ward & Comano Z in action in the SEIB Winter Novice Qualifier at Hartpury University. Picture: Sarah Radford

New shop set to open in Potters Bar

Superdrug is set to open in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: WHT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists