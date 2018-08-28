Ultimate Football: Rag Rovers stay top of the tree at Christmas

Flights FC in action in the Ultimate Football WGC League. Picture: PETER STERLING PHOTOGRAPHY ©Peter Sterling Photography

Rag Rovers made sure they were top of the Ultimate Football Premiership at Christmas with a clinical 3-1 win over SD & Carlton Cole.

Manager Dean Sadler led from the front with two goals.

Tom Cornwall bagged a hat-trick as Stroke T won 4-1 against Flumpy FC with Jordan Palmer getting the other. Flumpy’s consolation was scored by Chris Houghton.

Blackpool saw off Volvo Selekt 3-1, Matt Willis getting two.

In the Championship, second-placed Hedgehog were overcome by a determined Stevie Wonder side, Josh Jordan and Jake Staff scoring in the 2-0 win.

Jack Hurd and Dan Harper both scored twice as The Rock increased their lead at the top of the table with a convincing 5-2 success over Flights FC.

Neverbee Athletic lost 4-2 to FC Rangers Old Boys team while Boyz2Men secured a late 3-2 win over Got No Fans thanks to Archie Henn.

Real Sons won 5-0 against The Mavericks, Ryan Hennessey (two), Morgan Harvey (two), and Frankie O’Shea getting the goals.