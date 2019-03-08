Advanced search

Ultimate Football: Litty Commity produce fine comeback against The Rock

PUBLISHED: 12:46 26 March 2019

Stephen Kealy of Blackpool in action at Ultimate Football WGC. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

Stephen Kealy of Blackpool in action at Ultimate Football WGC. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

©Peter Sterling Photography

It was game week eight in Ultimate Football Welwyn Garden City’s spring season.

Litty Commity produced the comeback of the night in the Premier League as they fought form 3-1 down to win 4-3 against The Rock.

Dale Stewart added to his opening goal to start the recovery and Luke Cooper and Charlie Lloyd struck to earn the points.

The other game in the top flight saw Stephen Kealy take top indivdual honours with four in Blackpool’s 8-3 win over SD & Carlton Cole.

Mark Rogers also hit two for Blackpool, who were 4-0 up at half-time, while SD&CC’s goals came courtesy of a brace for Lloyd Peters and one for Kieran Pendrel-Smith.

In the Championship, Lightning Lizards looked to be heading for their second win of the season when they took a 2-0 lead into half-time thanks to goals from Stephen Gurney and Jack Price.

But Rangers Old Boys pressed hard after the break to grab a share of the points.

James Ferguson also hit two in the Championship as Hedgehog won 4-0 over Flumpy FC but it was Charlie Bacon who earned a man of the match award for his goal and commanding performance.

In League One, Jay Banham was on fire for Neverbee Athletic against The Mavericks, with his surging runs from defence and two goals earned Neverbee a 6-0 win.

Chris Jones (two), Neil Connolly and Jamie Ayres were the other scorers.

A double for Jay Reed keeps Stevie Wonder top of League One as they won 5-0 against Got No Fans.

Two new teams made their bow in the league.

Old & Pathetic drew 3-3 against Real Sons while Ladzio went down 5-0 to the in-form Smakosze St Albans.

