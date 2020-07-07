Potters Bar Town add firepower to their ranks with signings of Ken Charles and Anthony Mendy

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary believes new signing Ken Charles will put 'bums on seats'. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Potters Bar Town supporters should get ready for a real treat according to manager Lee O’Leary – after the Scholars made their second signing of the summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anthony Mendy (right) playing for Wingate & Finchley against Hornchurch in August. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO Anthony Mendy (right) playing for Wingate & Finchley against Hornchurch in August. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

Ken Charles makes the short trip from neighbours and Isthmian League Premier Division rivals Enfield Town where he netted 13 goals in 40 appearances.

And the Bar boss is delighted to complete the deal for the exciting 19-year-old forward.

He said: “It has taken some time but the wait has been very much worth it.

“Ken is someone I’ve been impressed by every time I’ve seen him. He gets bums off seats and I’m sure he will become a Bar Army favourite very quickly.

“His goals per minutes ratio at such a young age is impressive and I’m delighted with this acquisition.”

The former Colchester United junior’s goals placed him third in the Towners’ top scorer charts last year, the voiding of the season ending Enfield’s play-off hopes and leaving them in seventh.

He had kicked off the season in blistering fashion with five goals in the opening five league games, including the 2-2 draw between the clubs on bank holiday Monday.

And he isn’t the only new face to be revealed this week with Anthony Mendy also set to improve Bar’s attacking options.

The 26-year-old has played for the likes of Bedford Town, Maidenhead United and Slough Town but he started last season at Wingate & Finchley.

The boss said: “He’s a player I feel can be whatever he wants to be. He’s a talent.

“Getting him to enjoy his football and play with a smile on his face will help produce performances that will take us to another level.”

The pair follow Hendon defender Luke Tingey in through the entrance door at the Pakex Stadium but O’Leary has also been looking at his existing squad, with a number of players already agreeing to remain at the club for the new season.

James Budden, Kieron Cathline, Jack Humphreys, Will Wambeek, George Quarrington-Carter and the long-serving Andy Lomas all return as does goalkeeper R’avan Constable.

Up front Thomas Gogo and Nana Kyei will continue to provide width for the new forwards.

A spokesman for the club said: “It is an exciting time for us to be able to announce our plans for the squad going forwards, especially having lost so much time playing due to coronavirus.

“We are both hopeful and confident that we can show progress from last season and we cannot wait to return to Isthmian Premier Division action.”

No date has yet been given for the start of the new season.