Two in as Potters Bar Town bolster squad ahead of Brightlingsea trip
PUBLISHED: 12:49 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 30 January 2020
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary has bolstered his options with the capture of two new faces.
One will be very familiar to the Bar Army with Marvin Morgan re-joining the club from Hornchurch while Charley Barker is the other new face, arriving at the Pakex Stadium from Braintree Town.
The Scholars have a lengthy injury list which meant they could only name three substitutes in Saturday's loss at home to Bognor Regis Town.
Morgan is a 36-year-old, six foot four inch striker, who was arguably the Urchins' best player when they beat Potters Bar 3-1 back in November.
He played over 220 games for Aldershot Town and also had spells with Dagenham & Redbridge, Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Hartlepool United.
Barker meanwhile is a 21-year-old midfielder who started his playing career with Leyton Orient, before moving to Haringey Borough.
A statement on the Scholars' website said: "Lee has been following Charley for some time and is very pleased he has his man.
"We'd like to thank Braintree for their help and co-operation in making this signing happen."
Both will be available for Saturday's Isthmian League Premier Division trip to Brightlingsea Regent.