Two in as Potters Bar Town bolster squad ahead of Brightlingsea trip

PUBLISHED: 12:49 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 30 January 2020

Marvin Morgan playing for Hornchurch against Potters Bar Town back in November. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

Marvin Morgan playing for Hornchurch against Potters Bar Town back in November. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary has bolstered his options with the capture of two new faces.

Marvin Morgan is back at Potters Bar Town. Picture: DANNY LOOMarvin Morgan is back at Potters Bar Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

One will be very familiar to the Bar Army with Marvin Morgan re-joining the club from Hornchurch while Charley Barker is the other new face, arriving at the Pakex Stadium from Braintree Town.

The Scholars have a lengthy injury list which meant they could only name three substitutes in Saturday's loss at home to Bognor Regis Town.

Morgan is a 36-year-old, six foot four inch striker, who was arguably the Urchins' best player when they beat Potters Bar 3-1 back in November.

He played over 220 games for Aldershot Town and also had spells with Dagenham & Redbridge, Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Hartlepool United.

Barker meanwhile is a 21-year-old midfielder who started his playing career with Leyton Orient, before moving to Haringey Borough.

A statement on the Scholars' website said: "Lee has been following Charley for some time and is very pleased he has his man.

"We'd like to thank Braintree for their help and co-operation in making this signing happen."

Both will be available for Saturday's Isthmian League Premier Division trip to Brightlingsea Regent.

