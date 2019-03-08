Two more in at Potters Bar Town as O'Leary strengthens Scholars

Potters Bar Town player-manager Lee O'Leary. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary has took his summer signings up to three as he plots a successful season in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The Scholars boss, now in sole charge at the Pakex Stadium, has already clinched the signature of experienced goalkeeper Matt Nolan from Enfield Town.

But he has now added to that with midfielder George Craddock from Bishop's Stortford and centre-half George Quarrington-Carter, another to join from the Donkey Lane-based north London side.

Apart from his time at the Blues, Craddock has also had spells at Northampton Town, Margate, East Thurrock United, Heybridge Swifts, Welling United and Canvey Island.

He appeared for Stortford last term during the Scholars 2-1 away win, doing enough to impress the Bar boss.

Quarrington-Carter meanwhile came through the youth ranks at FC Broxbourne Borough before joining Enfield last season.

Speaking on the club website, O'Leary said: "Along with the signings of Matt Nolan and George Craddock I'm delighted that we have got George QC over the line.

"He's been one that I've been trying to get in all through the off-season.

"With bags and bags of potential I feel like it's the perfect place for him to develop and grow at an important stage of his young career."