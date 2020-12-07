Hatfield United draw on return from five-week break

Hatfield United returned from a five-week break to draw 3-3 with Tring Athletic in the Herts Senior League.

Ryan Moss had to make three good saves in the opening 10 minutes of the Division One contest, before Dale Stewart fired a low shot into the corner of the net to put United in front.

It was 2-0 just two minutes later as Darren O’Brien saw his cross reach Curtis Warner to convert, but Moss had to keep out a long range shot as the hosts rallied.

Tring halved the deficit after a mix-up in the United defence, then drew level eight minutes later following a throw-in.

Warner and O’Brien had shots blocked and Stewart fired a free-kick just over, before his cross was poked wide by Warner.

The second half followed a similar pattern with chances at both ends and Moss had to race off his line to tackle a Tring forward on 55 minutes.

Mike Alderman fired two shots over, before Tring took the lead when a deep cross was spilled under pressure by Moss and the ball was tapped in.

Charlie Lloyd had a header saved and man of the match Harley Ross saw a 35-yard drive kept out before United levelled on 80 minutes when Warner intercepted a back pass and fired in off the far post.

United finished strongly, despite a lack of fitness, and had a couple of chances to win but had to settle for a draw and keeping their unbeaten run going.