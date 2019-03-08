Welwyn Garden City get tough start in FA Cup as fixtures are revealed

Welwyn Garden City have been handed a tough draw after the early rounds of the FA Cup were announced.

The Citizens will go to Isthmian Premier Division Wingate & Finchley on August 24 for the preliminary round clash.

Wingate are one of 16 step three clubs to enter the competition at this stage.

Welwyn start their FA Trophy campaign one round earlier too, with Canvey Island visiting Herns Lane on September 28 in the extra-preliminary round.

There are home comforts too for their opening game in the Southern League with newly promoted Wantage Town providing the opposition on August 17.

Another promoted side follow although WGC's first away trip is to the more familiar surroundings of Biggleswade.

Boxing Day brings Barton Rovers to town while New Year's Day sees an away game at Berkhamsted.

Bedford Town host Welwyn on the final day.

Southern League Division One Central

Sat Aug 17 Wantage Town H

Tue Aug 20 Biggleswade A

Mon Aug 26 Berkhamsted H

Sat Aug 31 Halesowen Town A

Tue Sep 3 St Neots Town H

Sat Sep 14 Thame United H

Sat Sep 21 Kempston Rovers A

Sat Oct 5 Bedworth United H

Sat Oct 19 Daventry Town A

Sat Nov 2 Coleshill Town H

Sat Nov 9 Kidlington H

Sat Nov 16 North Leigh A

Sat Nov 23 Yaxley H

Sat Nov 30 Aylesbury United A

Sat Dec 7 Bedford Town H

Sat Dec 14 Didcot Town A

Sat Dec 21 Corby Town A

Thu Dec 26 Barton Rovers H

Wed Jan 1 Berkhamsted A

Sat Jan 4 Biggleswade H

Sat Jan 11 Wantage Town A

Sat Jan 18 Kempston Rovers H

Sat Jan 25 Thame United A

Sat Feb 1 AFC Dunstable H

Sat Feb 8 Bedworth United A

Sat Feb 15 Daventry Town H

Sat Feb 22 Coleshill Town A

Sat Feb 29 Kidlington A

Sat Mar 7 North Leigh H

Sat Mar 14 Yaxley A

Sat Mar 21 Aylesbury United H

Sat Mar 28 Halesowen Town H

Sat Apr 4 St Neots Town A

Sat Apr 11 Corby Town H

Mon Apr 13 Barton Rovers A

Sat Apr 18 Didcot Town H

Sat Apr 25 Bedford Town A

TBA AFC Dunstable A