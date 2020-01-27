Anything but a Thame draw but thrilling game does not soothe the disappointment for Welwyn Garden City

Eusebio Da Silva came off the bench to score a superb solo goal for WGC against Thame United.

For the neutral this was a wonderfully entertaining game as Thame United fought back to clinch a 2-2 draw at home to Welwyn Garden City - but it will be for that reason that there were a lot of glum faces among the Welwyn support as they made their way home.

They had stormed into a 2-0 lead at half-time with goals from George Ironton and Eusebio Da Silva, as they looked a different side to the one who surrendered meekly at AFC Dunstable in midweek.

But one goal back early in the second half and an equaliser on 89 minutes meant the two play-off chasing sides in Southern League Division One Central had to be happy with a point each.

Speaking on Twitter manager Nick Ironton said: "We're very disappointed to draw at Thame with individual errors costing us as we were managing the game well.

"It feels like a loss but it was a huge improvement from the game against Dunstable."

The boss made changes following that 2-0 loss in Bedfordshire, playing Jordan Watson and Jon Sexton as full-backs and pushing Callum Taylor into midfield.

Dylan Ebengo made only his second start in the last few months after a foot injury, coming in for the unavailable Lee Close, and barring a nervy moment in the opening minute he went on to put in a superb performance in the centre of defence

A fine tackle stopped Thame's Greg Hackett in his tracks and two minutes later they were in front with Ironton's cross-shot foxing Craig Hill and nestling in the corner.

Da Silva doubled the lead eight minutes after replacing Jack Vasey who departed with a hamstring injury. And it was a beauty too, nodding the ball forward before bursting beyond two defenders and firing low beyond Hill.

Thame pulled one back 10 minutes after the restart, Peake-Pijen crossing for the unmarked Blake to score at the back post and Thame continued to crank up the pressure in search of an equaliser as the half went on.

And it came with victory in sight.

A long ball put Hackett away down the right and although his effort was saved by Charlie Jones the rebound fell to Goss who found the unguarded net from 20 yards.

WGC's next game is a 7.45pm kick-off at home to Barton Rovers tomorrow night (Tuesday) with another home game, and the rematch with AFC Dunstable, at Herns Lane on Saturday.