Advanced search

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 25

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 June 2020

PA Sport

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

PA Archive/PA Images

With the Premier League now back in action after more than three months away due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not celebrate with another sports quiz?

Katie Taylor celebrates victory against Christina Lindardatou in their WBO super-lightweight world title boutKatie Taylor celebrates victory against Christina Lindardatou in their WBO super-lightweight world title bout

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. Who scored the first goal of the resumed Premier League season?

2. David Luiz joined Arsenal from which team?

3. Where will tennis’ US Open take place without spectators this year?

4. Which Italian cyclist and 1998 Tour de France winner was nicknamed the Pirate?

5. Pole vaulter Sergey Bubka is from which country?

6. And how many times did he break the World Record? a) 15 b) 25 c) 35

7. How much did Newcastle pay for Alan Shearer in 1996?

8. With which sixth-tier side in Lincolnshire did Paul Gascoigne finish his playing career?

9. Where will this year’s NBA play-offs be held?

10. In how many of his six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls was Michael Jordan named Finals MVP?

11. Which side won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil?

12. Which Colombian won the Golden Boot at the tournament?

13. NHL’s Bruins are based in which US city?

You may also want to watch:

14. Which country does boxer Katie Taylor represent?

15. How many losses has Conor McGregor had in his UFC career?

16. Which anniversary is Formula One celebrating this year?

17. Which horse won its third Gold Cup this week?

18. And who was the jockey?

19. In what year did Sue Barker win the French Open?

20. Where do the New York Knicks play their home games?

21. How many goals did Luis Suarez score for Liverpool? A- 79; B- 82; C- 86

22. Which team do Norwich City compete against in the East Anglian derby?

23. Which Spanish club has won the most LaLiga titles?

24. How many majors has Australian golfer Adam Scott won?

25. Which MLS team did Kevin Durant recently become a part owner of?

26. How old is Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas?

27. How many NFL Championships have the Denver Broncos won?

28. Fulham owner Shad Khan also owns which NFL team?

29. In which Brazilian city would you find the Maracana stadium?

30. How many brothers does Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo have?

Answers: 1. Raheem Sterling; 2. Chelsea; 3. Flushing Meadows, New York; 4. Marco Pantani; 5. Ukraine; 6. C (35); 7. £15million; 8. Boston; 9. Disney World Resort, Florida ; 10. 6; 11. Germany; 12. James Rodriguez; 13. Boston; 14. Republic of Ireland; 15. Four; 16. 70th; 17. Stradivarius; 18. Frankie Dettori; 19. 1976; 20. Madison Square Garden; 21. B- 82; 22. Ipswich Town; 23. Real Madrid; 24. One (2013 Masters); 25. Philadelphia Union; 26. 21; 27. Three; 28. Jacksonville Jaguars; 29. Rio de Janeiro; 30. Four

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Concern as land by Digswell Viaduct goes up for auction tomorrow

Land by Digswell Viaduct is up for sale tomorrow. Picture: Kevin Lines

Welwyn Garden City pub delighted by July 4 reopening of bars, restaurants and hairdressers

The Sheldan Inn in Welwyn Garden City is looking forward to reopening on July 4. Picture:The Sheldan Inn

Two men released without charge after attempted abduction of teen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are not looking for anyone else after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Delivery driver almost assaulted during robbery at Hatfield Co-op

Police are appealing after a robbery at the Bishops Rise Co-op store. Picture: Helen Drake

Most Read

Former Hatfield police officer charged with sexual activity with a child

A former Hatfield police officer is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court. Picture: Helen Drake

Concern as land by Digswell Viaduct goes up for auction tomorrow

Land by Digswell Viaduct is up for sale tomorrow. Picture: Kevin Lines

Welwyn Garden City pub delighted by July 4 reopening of bars, restaurants and hairdressers

The Sheldan Inn in Welwyn Garden City is looking forward to reopening on July 4. Picture:The Sheldan Inn

Two men released without charge after attempted abduction of teen in Welwyn Garden City

Police are not looking for anyone else after an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City.

Delivery driver almost assaulted during robbery at Hatfield Co-op

Police are appealing after a robbery at the Bishops Rise Co-op store. Picture: Helen Drake

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 25

Britain's Sue Barker in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon when she beat Australian Kerry Reid to reach the semi-finals of the women's singles

Welwyn Garden City’s Oakview Lodge Care Home COVID-19 free

Oakview Lodge

CCTV appeal after twenty pairs of glasses stolen from Specsavers

Police believe this man may be able help with their investigation after twenty pairs of glasses were stolen from specsavers in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Met Office warns thunderstorms will hit Hertfordshire

A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued across Hertfordshire. PICTURE: Met Office

Arson investigation under way following house fire in Hatfield

Herts fire and police were called to a blaze on Lemsford Road in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied