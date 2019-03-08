Advanced search

Memorial football match for Welwyn Garden legend Terry Hayes attracts hundreds

PUBLISHED: 07:08 15 June 2019

Archant

Hayes, who died last year, holds the record for most appearances and goals at Welwyn Garden City.

And the memorial match brought together old boys of the two Welwyn Garden teams he played for against a squad from Panshanger, where he started his football career.

A call for players who played alongside or knew Terry quickly brought two teams together, managed by Steve Kibler and Peter Monk.

And the match, played at Moneyhole Lane during Panshanger's youth tournament, was watched by some 200 who had come especially.

The game was fiercely contested despite most players being over 50.

Welwyn Garden scored first through Neil Draper before Lee Harvey equalised for Panshanger and Terry's son Nick, with two, put them 3-1 up.

A late consolation from Jimmy Robinson made the final score 3-2.

The man of the match was awarded to Ian Fergusson who was instrumental in midfield for Panshanger.

After the match Terry's wife Jenny presented Terry's grandson Harley a large trophy to keep plus all the players received a trophy to keep as a memento of this special match.

Panshanger manager Monk said: "A huge thank you to all who played. What a day, what a game. I'm sure someone would have been looking down and smiling.

"The result didn't matter as it was an occasion to remember a great man in Terry Hayes.

"Special mention to Steve Kibler for managing Welwyn Garden FC and helping to arrange the teams."

