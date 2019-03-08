Advanced search

SSML Division One: Hatfield Town confirmed ‘down’ with Codicote also in trouble

PUBLISHED: 10:23 02 April 2019

Hatfield Town manager Jason Beck. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Hatfield Town manager Jason Beck. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Hatfield Town had their relegation from Spartan South Midlands League Division One confirmed after a 3-1 loss at promotion-chasing Broadfields United.

It has been a difficult season for the Blue Boys but while results have not gone their way, performances have certainly picked up since the arrival of Jason Beck as manager.

And with uncertainty over how the FA will be restructure the league next season, there is still an outside chance they will earn a reprieve.

Speaking on Twitter Beck said: “Yep, confirmed ‘down’ but enjoyed every minute. We knew what we were getting ourselves in for and I’m not ashamed of having a go and taking stick.

“It was 18 games of testing the crazy head but I have to learn somewhere. Pre-season will be a fresh start.”

Codicote remain second from bottom after a 4-2 loss at Wodson Park.

They are five points adrift of Brimsdown but have two games in hand.

