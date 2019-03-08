Advanced search

Springmead take top honours in the Welwyn Hatfield District Football Cup

PUBLISHED: 06:55 02 April 2019

Springmead School football team were the winners of the Welwyn Hatfield District Cup.

Archant

Springmead School are the toast of Welwyn Hatfield after securing overall victory in the District Cup football tournament.

The Hilly Fields primary school were one of 10 teams taking part in the event at Monk’s Walk.

And despite some warm sunshine, the sides managed to produce some excellent football.

The teams were split into two pools of five teams and after four games each, Springmead, Green Lanes, Harwood Hill and Welwyn St Mary’s had advanced to the semi finals.

Both games in the final four were so closely fought that they both needed a penalty shoot-out to decide the finalists.

Green Lanes were to provide the opposition to Springmead.

And in keeping with the day it needed an incredible shot from over 30 yards to win the cup.

Welwyn St Marys took third spot.

A spokesman said: “It was a great afternoon’s football and thanks need to go to Monk’s Walk for their sports leaders, supplying official FA referees and the great 4G facility.”

