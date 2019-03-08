Fantastic four for Welwyn Garden City as Kidlington are brushed aside

WGC V Kidlington - WGC celebrate Charlie Payne's goal against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

A stunning first-half display cemented Welwyn Garden City firmly in the Southern League Division One Central play-off picture as they cruised to a 4-1 home success against Kidlington.

WGC V Kidlington - WGC Celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Kidlington - WGC Celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon

All four of their goals came before the break with the victory leaving them fifth in the table.

WGC V Kidlington - Charlie Payne in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Kidlington - Charlie Payne in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Charlie Payne capped his first start since the opening weeks of the season with the first and that was followed by a second for Callum Stead.

WGC V Kidlington - WGC celebrate Charlie Payne's goal against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Kidlington - WGC celebrate Charlie Payne's goal against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Strike duo Elliott Bailey and Eusebio Da Silva completed the win with the next two goals.

WGC V Kidlington - Welwyn Garden City's Jesse Walklin battles for the ball against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Kidlington - Welwyn Garden City's Jesse Walklin battles for the ball against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Payne's re-appearance was partly due to George Ironton's suspension and skipper Dave Keenleyside's injury. Jesse Walklin was handed the armband while there was a debut for Ali Njie, the defender having just arrived from Wingate & Finchley.

WGC V Kidlington - Lee Close in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Kidlington - Lee Close in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The early signs were positive and the Citizens had hit the post after just two minutes, Bailey the unfortunate player.

WGC V Kidlington - Elliott Bailey in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Kidlington - Elliott Bailey in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But it wasn't long before they took the lead. Payne had alreacy seen one effort blocked and another go just wide before his cross-shot on 10 minutes flew into the corner with nobody getting a touch.

WGC V Kidlington - Eusebio Da Silva in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Kidlington - Eusebio Da Silva in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

They doubled their lead on 37 minutes through a fine team goal. Walklin played a clever pass inside the full-back to find Stead and after a one-two with Bailey, he unleashed an unstoppable effort past Kieran Beesley and into the roof of the net.

WGC V Kidlington - Charlie Payne in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Kidlington - Charlie Payne in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

New boy Njie was heavily involved with the third, nodding the ball into Bailey's path who, after a touch, took it round the keeper and rolled it home.

WGC V Kidlington - Charlie Payne in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Kidlington - Charlie Payne in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

And the fourth arrived in stoppage time. Lee Close found Stead with a fine long ball and once the winger had skipped around two Kidlington defenders and supplied a pinpoint cross, Da Silva planted the header home.

WGC V Kidlington - Elliott Bailey in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Kidlington - Elliott Bailey in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Conditions began to worsen in the second half and both sides made changes.

WGC V Kidlington - Elliott Bailey in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Kidlington - Elliott Bailey in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

City boss Nick Ironton gave outings to Olly Carey, fit again after a back injury, Jack Bradshaw and another recent signing, Bernard Nkansah, who made his debut.

WGC V Kidlington - WGC manager Nick Ironton (seated, middle) with assistant Jon Stevenson (left) and first-team coach Ricci Crace (right). Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Kidlington - WGC manager Nick Ironton (seated, middle) with assistant Jon Stevenson (left) and first-team coach Ricci Crace (right). Picture: Karyn Haddon

It will be remembered unfortunately by his giving away of a penalty, one which Lewis Coyle emphatically slammed home, but that was just a consolation for the visitors.

WGC V Kidlington - Romelle Alomenu in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V Kidlington - Romelle Alomenu in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Another Oxfordshire side, North Leigh, provide the opposition and venue on Saturday for another league encounter.