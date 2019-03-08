Fantastic four for Welwyn Garden City as Kidlington are brushed aside
PUBLISHED: 14:17 11 November 2019
Archant
A stunning first-half display cemented Welwyn Garden City firmly in the Southern League Division One Central play-off picture as they cruised to a 4-1 home success against Kidlington.
All four of their goals came before the break with the victory leaving them fifth in the table.
Charlie Payne capped his first start since the opening weeks of the season with the first and that was followed by a second for Callum Stead.
Strike duo Elliott Bailey and Eusebio Da Silva completed the win with the next two goals.
Payne's re-appearance was partly due to George Ironton's suspension and skipper Dave Keenleyside's injury. Jesse Walklin was handed the armband while there was a debut for Ali Njie, the defender having just arrived from Wingate & Finchley.
The early signs were positive and the Citizens had hit the post after just two minutes, Bailey the unfortunate player.
But it wasn't long before they took the lead. Payne had alreacy seen one effort blocked and another go just wide before his cross-shot on 10 minutes flew into the corner with nobody getting a touch.
They doubled their lead on 37 minutes through a fine team goal. Walklin played a clever pass inside the full-back to find Stead and after a one-two with Bailey, he unleashed an unstoppable effort past Kieran Beesley and into the roof of the net.
New boy Njie was heavily involved with the third, nodding the ball into Bailey's path who, after a touch, took it round the keeper and rolled it home.
And the fourth arrived in stoppage time. Lee Close found Stead with a fine long ball and once the winger had skipped around two Kidlington defenders and supplied a pinpoint cross, Da Silva planted the header home.
Conditions began to worsen in the second half and both sides made changes.
City boss Nick Ironton gave outings to Olly Carey, fit again after a back injury, Jack Bradshaw and another recent signing, Bernard Nkansah, who made his debut.
It will be remembered unfortunately by his giving away of a penalty, one which Lewis Coyle emphatically slammed home, but that was just a consolation for the visitors.
Another Oxfordshire side, North Leigh, provide the opposition and venue on Saturday for another league encounter.