Advanced search

Fantastic four for Welwyn Garden City as Kidlington are brushed aside

PUBLISHED: 14:17 11 November 2019

WGC V Kidlington - WGC celebrate Charlie Payne's goal against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn Haddon

WGC V Kidlington - WGC celebrate Charlie Payne's goal against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

A stunning first-half display cemented Welwyn Garden City firmly in the Southern League Division One Central play-off picture as they cruised to a 4-1 home success against Kidlington.

WGC V Kidlington - WGC Celebrate. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Kidlington - WGC Celebrate. Picture: Karyn Haddon

All four of their goals came before the break with the victory leaving them fifth in the table.

WGC V Kidlington - Charlie Payne in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Kidlington - Charlie Payne in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Charlie Payne capped his first start since the opening weeks of the season with the first and that was followed by a second for Callum Stead.

WGC V Kidlington - WGC celebrate Charlie Payne's goal against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Kidlington - WGC celebrate Charlie Payne's goal against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Strike duo Elliott Bailey and Eusebio Da Silva completed the win with the next two goals.

WGC V Kidlington - Welwyn Garden City's Jesse Walklin battles for the ball against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Kidlington - Welwyn Garden City's Jesse Walklin battles for the ball against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Payne's re-appearance was partly due to George Ironton's suspension and skipper Dave Keenleyside's injury. Jesse Walklin was handed the armband while there was a debut for Ali Njie, the defender having just arrived from Wingate & Finchley.

WGC V Kidlington - Lee Close in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Kidlington - Lee Close in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The early signs were positive and the Citizens had hit the post after just two minutes, Bailey the unfortunate player.

WGC V Kidlington - Elliott Bailey in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Kidlington - Elliott Bailey in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But it wasn't long before they took the lead. Payne had alreacy seen one effort blocked and another go just wide before his cross-shot on 10 minutes flew into the corner with nobody getting a touch.

WGC V Kidlington - Eusebio Da Silva in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Kidlington - Eusebio Da Silva in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

They doubled their lead on 37 minutes through a fine team goal. Walklin played a clever pass inside the full-back to find Stead and after a one-two with Bailey, he unleashed an unstoppable effort past Kieran Beesley and into the roof of the net.

WGC V Kidlington - Charlie Payne in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Kidlington - Charlie Payne in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

New boy Njie was heavily involved with the third, nodding the ball into Bailey's path who, after a touch, took it round the keeper and rolled it home.

WGC V Kidlington - Charlie Payne in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Kidlington - Charlie Payne in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

And the fourth arrived in stoppage time. Lee Close found Stead with a fine long ball and once the winger had skipped around two Kidlington defenders and supplied a pinpoint cross, Da Silva planted the header home.

WGC V Kidlington - Elliott Bailey in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Kidlington - Elliott Bailey in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Conditions began to worsen in the second half and both sides made changes.

WGC V Kidlington - Elliott Bailey in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Kidlington - Elliott Bailey in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

City boss Nick Ironton gave outings to Olly Carey, fit again after a back injury, Jack Bradshaw and another recent signing, Bernard Nkansah, who made his debut.

WGC V Kidlington - WGC manager Nick Ironton (seated, middle) with assistant Jon Stevenson (left) and first-team coach Ricci Crace (right). Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Kidlington - WGC manager Nick Ironton (seated, middle) with assistant Jon Stevenson (left) and first-team coach Ricci Crace (right). Picture: Karyn Haddon

It will be remembered unfortunately by his giving away of a penalty, one which Lewis Coyle emphatically slammed home, but that was just a consolation for the visitors.

WGC V Kidlington - Romelle Alomenu in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn HaddonWGC V Kidlington - Romelle Alomenu in action for WGC. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Another Oxfordshire side, North Leigh, provide the opposition and venue on Saturday for another league encounter.

Most Read

WGC teens plan to ransack Howard Centre in raid

Young people had planned a raid on the Howard Centre via Snapchat, according to social media and shop staff. Picture: Supplied

Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Former soldier from Welwyn Garden City faces deportation

Trevor Rene, who is facing deportation, on Remembrance Sunday 2010. Picture: Supplied.

£1million Welwyn Garden City footbridge plans given green light

Plans will go ahead to improve Welwyn Garden City's station footbridge. Picture: Network Rail

Most Read

WGC teens plan to ransack Howard Centre in raid

Young people had planned a raid on the Howard Centre via Snapchat, according to social media and shop staff. Picture: Supplied

Internet stars to switch on Welwyn Garden City’s Christmas lights

Christmas lights up in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Former soldier from Welwyn Garden City faces deportation

Trevor Rene, who is facing deportation, on Remembrance Sunday 2010. Picture: Supplied.

£1million Welwyn Garden City footbridge plans given green light

Plans will go ahead to improve Welwyn Garden City's station footbridge. Picture: Network Rail

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Fantastic four for Welwyn Garden City as Kidlington are brushed aside

WGC V Kidlington - WGC celebrate Charlie Payne's goal against Kidlington. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Brexit Party will not contest Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere seats

Keith Adams, parliamentary candidate for Welwyn Hatfield, out campaigning on Saturday morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Keith Adams on Twitter.

Win number one this season for Welwyn comes against garden city rivals Letchworth

Welwyn V Letchworth - Phil Grehan in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Potters Bar Town get lost in the forest as FA Trophy hopes end at Cinderford

Chris Doyle saw a late effort go just wide for Potters Bar Town. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists