Southern League the latest to postpone football fixtures due to Coronavirus

Hitchin Town are among the clubs in the Southern League who have seen their games postponed for the next eight days. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH ©2018 Archant

The Southern League have become the latest football league to postpone fixtures in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The league, covering steps three and four of the no-league pyramid and level seven and eight of football in England, is home to the likes of Hitchin Town, Royston Town and Welwyn Garden City.

But unlike the Premier League and EFL, who have postponed all fixtures until April 3, or the Spartan South Midlands League, who have not given a date for any planned resumption, the Southern League have only postponed fixtures for just over a week.

It means all games played between and including Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 21, have been called off.

For Welwyn Garden City that means the trip to Yaxley tomorrow and the home games against Halesowen Town on Tuesday and Aylesbury United next week.

Hitchin will miss matches against Lowestoft Town, Leiston and St Ives Town while the Royston also miss a game against Leiston as well as Stratford Town and Nuneaton Borough.

A statement on the league's website said: 'Further to discussions this afternoon, a decision has been taken that all Southern League matches will be postponed.

'A review of the situation will take place next Friday and everyone will be notified of the decision as soon as possible regarding the continuation or otherwise of the competition from Monday, March 23.

'In respect to the end of season date, that currently remains as Saturday, April 25, but there will be updates on this website should there be any changes to that.'