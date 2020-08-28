Welwyn Garden City find out Southern League fixtures for the 2020-2021 season

Welwyn Garden City will face a trip to Wantage Town on the opening day of the 2020-2021 Southern League season. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City will open the new Southern League Division One Central season with a lengthy away trip after the fixtures for 2020-2021 were revealed.

The Citizens will go to Wantage Town on September 19, the same team they played on the first day of the now voided previous campaign.

In fact the start to the season is almost a mirror to how last year began, only with the fixtures reversed.

Welwyn’s first trip last year was to Biggleswade. This year the Beds side are the first to visit Herns Lane.

Halesowen were fourth up last year. This year they are third, coming to Hertfordshire on October 3.

City and Barton Rovers will lock horns on both Boxing Day and Easter Monday, the first game at Sharpenhoe Road, while Berkhamsted provide the opposition for the first game of 2021 and the last away match.

WGC finish the year at home to St Neots Town on May 8.