Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar Town given hoped for restart dates after government enforced shutdown

Grassroots football is starting to announce the restart strategies for December. Picture: WGCFC Archant

Welwyn Garden City will be thrust straight back into the fray of competitive matches should the government’s restrictions end as planned but there will be a further delay for Potters Bar Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Potters Bar Town are set for a December 19 restart after the government's suspension of grassroots football. Picture: PETER SHORT Potters Bar Town are set for a December 19 restart after the government's suspension of grassroots football. Picture: PETER SHORT

Grassroots football has been suspended for the duration of the four-week period but both the leagues and FA have started to release details of their restart strategies for the dates after December 2.

Over half the Southern League teams, home of the Citizens, voted for December 12 as the date of the first league game back but the Scholars’ Isthmian League opted for one week later.

Welwyn though will get an even earlier start with their delayed FA Trophy first round match at home to Hednesford Town set for December 8.

The second round will take place a week later, Tuesday, December 15, with the third round just four days after that.

WGC will return to action with their FA Trophy match with Hednesford Town on December 8. Picture: KARYN HADDON WGC will return to action with their FA Trophy match with Hednesford Town on December 8. Picture: KARYN HADDON

The Southern League said: “Having taken into consideration the answers to the questionnaire sent to clubs regarding the restart date, we will officially restart on Saturday, December 12, as voted for by 59 per cent of clubs, provided that the second lockdown finishes as planned.

“If not, the league may need to look again at the situation.

“However, should any club wish to restart on either Saturday, December 5, or the following midweek or, indeed, play matches on both dates, the league would have no objection.

“The season will restart based on the four divisions and the fixtures already scheduled or being re-scheduled by the league.

“The league is looking to re-arrange as many matches postponed during the lockdown period that would have experienced excessive travel times for a Saturday later in the season.”

That would mean Welwyn’s first league game is set to be at home to Didcot Town with a trip to Bedford Town on December 19.

They have not extended the campaign though which is still set to finish on Saturday, May 8, with play-off semi-finals on Tuesday, May 11, and the finals themselves on either Saturday, May 15, or Sunday, May 16.

This is in complete contrast to the Isthmian League.

They said: “The board agreed, subject to government approval, that our football will start again on Saturday, December 19, so long as spectators are allowed to attend.

“The season will also be extended, to May 22, with the play-offs scheduled for the following bank holiday weekend.

“If clubs would like to play a fixture prior to December 19, subject again to there being no government restrictions, then the league will agree so long as five-day’s notice is given to enable match officials to be appointed.”

That would make Potters Bar’s match away to Bowers & Pitsea their first competitive fixture.