Power company pitch in with funding for Welwyn Garden City-based women's team
PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 October 2019
Archant
A women's football team from Welwyn will be dressed for success in a striking new training kit thanks to a power company.
Sherrardswood Ladies, based at the eponymous school, play in Division Two of the Beds & Herts Women's Football League and thanks to Abby Cardall, a project designer at UK Power Networks as well as a midfielder with the club, they will have bespoke training tops for the first time after receiving a £250 grant.
You may also want to watch:
The team sport award scheme encourages staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and development of sporting opportunities.
She said: "The new training tops will help us to look much more professional and be ready for winter.
"Women's football has really grown in profile in recent years but I've personally been involved with it a long time.
"This is my 13th year with the club and it's been an amazing experience."