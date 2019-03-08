Advanced search

Power company pitch in with funding for Welwyn Garden City-based women's team

PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 October 2019

Sherrardswood Ladies FC players are celebrating receiving a team sports award donation from UK Power Networks.

Sherrardswood Ladies FC players are celebrating receiving a team sports award donation from UK Power Networks.

Archant

A women's football team from Welwyn will be dressed for success in a striking new training kit thanks to a power company.

Sherrardswood Ladies, based at the eponymous school, play in Division Two of the Beds & Herts Women's Football League and thanks to Abby Cardall, a project designer at UK Power Networks as well as a midfielder with the club, they will have bespoke training tops for the first time after receiving a £250 grant.

You may also want to watch:

The team sport award scheme encourages staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and development of sporting opportunities.

She said: "The new training tops will help us to look much more professional and be ready for winter.

"Women's football has really grown in profile in recent years but I've personally been involved with it a long time.

"This is my 13th year with the club and it's been an amazing experience."

Most Read

Marvel fan series filmed at Welwyn Garden City Shredded Wheat factory

Mark Garvey's crew in the former Shredded Wheat building. Picture: Mark Garvey

Family plead for help after Welwyn Garden City home fire

The aftermath of the fire at Boundary Lane. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City worker on being fired from The Apprentice

Lubna Farhan, who works at Tesco's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, has been fired from The Apprentice 2019. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Plans revealed for 128 more homes at Welwyn Garden City area earmarked for Wheat Quarter proposals

Plans have been put forward for 128 new homes in Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Marvel fan series filmed at Welwyn Garden City Shredded Wheat factory

Mark Garvey's crew in the former Shredded Wheat building. Picture: Mark Garvey

Family plead for help after Welwyn Garden City home fire

The aftermath of the fire at Boundary Lane. Picture: Supplied.

Welwyn Garden City worker on being fired from The Apprentice

Lubna Farhan, who works at Tesco's headquarters in Welwyn Garden City, has been fired from The Apprentice 2019. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Fireworks displays across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019

Fireworks displays will take place across Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2019. Picture: Alan Davies.

Plans revealed for 128 more homes at Welwyn Garden City area earmarked for Wheat Quarter proposals

Plans have been put forward for 128 new homes in Broadwater Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Power company pitch in with funding for Welwyn Garden City-based women’s team

Sherrardswood Ladies FC players are celebrating receiving a team sports award donation from UK Power Networks.

Lamborghini, John Lewis and Roche exhibit at careers fair for Welwyn Hatfield students

Career opportunities event at the Roche HQ in Welwyn Garden City on Friday October 11. Picture: WHBC.

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Raining goals but Hatfield United left smiling after incredible win at Old Parmiterians

Hatfield United's Dale Stewart.

Young and old enjoy good days in latest round of races at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's oldest member, octogenarian Dave Campbell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists