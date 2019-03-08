Life under new Welwyn boss impressing Jon Sexton as buzz for the season grows

Jon Sexton has been at Welwyn Garden City since 2017. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Jon Sexton says he is thoroughly enjoying himself under new Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The full-back, along with Jay Rolfe, has inherited the title as the Citizens longest serving player and has seen plenty of drama and success at Herns Lane following his arrival in 2017.

But he says Nick Ironton's regime has got off to a positive start.

Sexton said: "It's really good. I've had a few managers while I've been here and they are all very different but what Nicky is really good at is he is really clear in his instructions.

"He goes through what he wants from us individually and as a team a lot.

"He goes through it one by one and looks at the shape of the team and what we should be doing with the ball, without the ball and in transition.

"There's still the old stalwarts like myself, Dave Keenleyside and Jay Rolfe who were here last year but there are a lot of new faces.

"There is a bit of a buzz, we all know each other and we all get on really well."

One of the tactics that has been noticeable in the first few pre-season friendlies has been the solidity of the defence.

Sexton lined-up alongside Lee Close, Dylan Ebengo and Connor Clarke in the 1-1 draw with Barnet and even when they were replaced en masse by Gerardo Smaldone, Will McClelland, Carl Mensah and Romelle Alomenu, Welwyn still looked impressive.

Sexton said: "Nicky wants us to build up from the back and have that solid base with a flat back four.

"And he really wants us to work well off the ball, that's what we work a lot on in training.

"That's been a massive positive for us.

"The first 45 minutes against Barnet were tough. They played in a different style than we're used to in the Southern League. They played it along the back whereas it's normally front to back a lot quicker.

"But we pressed at the right times and we're learning with what Nicky wants us to do."

And as for predictions of how the season will go, Sexton was keeping his cards close to his chest.

He said: "It's too early to say at the moment but it can definitely be done if we get a good run of results and a few wins early doors.

"Our FA Cup form has been awful so we do need to get off to a good start in that.

"It would be really good and that's what generates the money for the club."