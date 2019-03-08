Seven-up for Welwyn Pegasus Royals in league cup

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals won comfortably in the league cup. Archant

Welwyn Pegasus Royals romped into the next round of the MHRML U16 League Cup with a huge 7-1 win at home to Ryan Youth Red.

They started as they would go on and after several chances, a smart finish by top scorer Conor Garrett put them ahead.

The first surprise of the afternoon was that it was the only goal of the first-half. The second was a determined start after the break by the visitors brought them level.

But Pegasus reacted well and produced a ruthless spell of football with six unanswered goals.

Tyler Brunt put them back in front, following up a long-range shot, and Lounis Guemache then ran on to a great through ball to fire high into the net for 3-1.

Two penalties, converted by Josh Staddon and Joe Ashton, killed the game off and Jack Wiltshire made it six when he burst through the Ryan defence.

Ashton completed the scoring with a run down the right and near post finish.

Their reward is a trip to Wodson Park in the next round.