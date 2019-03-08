Advanced search

Scott Cousins steps down as joint-manager of Potters Bar Town

PUBLISHED: 18:07 08 May 2019

Scott Cousins has stepped down from his role of joint manager at Potters Bar Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Scott Cousins has stepped down as joint manager of Potters Bar Town.

Scott Cousins was joint manager at Potters Bar Town with Lee O'Leary. Picture: DANNY LOOScott Cousins was joint manager at Potters Bar Town with Lee O'Leary. Picture: DANNY LOO

The former St Albans City man had taken over in November alongside Lee O'Leary and the rookie pair guided the Scholars to safety in the Bostik Premier Division.

However, the pressures of a new baby mean he wants to spend more time with his family.

The club issued a statement in which they said they were "sad" to have to make the announcement.

They went on: "Everyone at the club would like to thank Scott for his work with Lee O'Leary and the tremendous contribution to keeping the Scholars in the Bostik Premier for another season.

Lee O'Leary is staying as Potters Bar Town manager. Picture: DANNY LOOLee O'Leary is staying as Potters Bar Town manager. Picture: DANNY LOO

"We wish him and his lovely family all the best for the future."

Cousins himself said the decision was made "with a heavy heart".

In a message to all at the Pakex Stadium he said: "Becoming a dad has really changed my personal life and I need to dedicate more time to my family.

"A big thanks for your efforts last season. I really enjoyed it and I have massive amount of respect for you all.

"I'm sure I'll return to football further down the line and our paths will cross again at some point.

"Best of luck next season. I'll be down the Pakex with the little man watching you in action."

The club did announce though that O'Leary would be remaining in the manager's chair and would be adding to the management team over the close season.

